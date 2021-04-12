Two-time World Golf Championships Winner Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Two-time World Golf Championships winner Hideki Matsuyama earned his first major championship title and sixth career PGA TOUR victory at the Masters Tournament against a field that included each of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), 18 past champions and eight FedExCup champions.

The victory made Matsuyama the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship and marked his first win since the 2017 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when contested at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio – a span of 1,344 days between wins. Matsuyama moved from No. 25 in the OWGR to No. 14 and moved to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings.

The Japan native, who started the final round with a four-shot lead, closed with a 1-over 73 and one stroke victory over 24-year-old Will Zalatoris. Matsuyama bogeyed three of his last four holes to become the first Masters champion with a final round over par since 2008 when Trevor Immelman shot a 75. The two-time WGC event winner is the 12th 54-hole leader/co-leader to win during the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season.

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually attracts 40-50 of the top 50 players in OWGR to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year.

