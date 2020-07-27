PGA TOUR GOLF SHOOTOUT – WGC FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL PAR CHALLENGE SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

1- No Purchase Necessary.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited.

2- Timing.

The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Par Challenge Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:00 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on July 30, 2020 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (CT) on August 02, 2020 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All Sweepstakes entries will be accepted during the applicable sweepstakes period.

3- Eligibility.

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Employees of Concrete Soft- ware, Inc. (the “Sponsor”), and its affiliates, advisors, advertising and promotion agencies, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members of each such employee are also not eligible entrants. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and the Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

4- How to Enter.

During the Sweepstakes Period, each eligible entrant will be permitted to enter by downloading the PGA TOUR Golf Shootout mobile gaming app, logging into Facebook in the app, entering the limited time WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Par Challenge (the “Event”), taking place at the Tournament Players Club of Tennessee, Inc. (“TPC Southwind”). In addition to the above each eligible entrant must successfully enter scores of Par on the TPC Southwind golf course holes 1-4, as well as submit their email and name through the in-game prompt.

Game play will be tracked by Concrete Software for purposes of awarding prizes. Information provided through entry submission will be recorded for the purpose of contacting winners and shared with the PGATOUR.COM LLC for prize redemption and special offers.

5- Authorized Account Holders.

In case of dispute as to the identity of a game player, entry will be deemed to be made by the authorized account holder of the mobile device to which the game was downloaded. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a mobile account number by a wireless carrier or as shown on the carrier’s records. Each potential winner may be required to show proof of being an authorized account holder, with the exception of winners who entered at the PGA TOUR Golf Shootout booth at The Honda Classic (Palm Beach Gardens, FL). Use of any automated or computer system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

6- Random Drawing.

Potential winners will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about August 04, 2020. We must receive eligible entries during the Sweepstakes Period for them to be eligible for the drawing. We will notify each potential winner by email within 5 business days following the drawing. We will select an alternative winner if any potential winner does not claim the prize within 48 hours of notification, or meet the eligibility criteria. Limit one prize pack per person for a total of 3 Sweepstakes winners.

7- Prizes.

Prizes will be redeemable by the holder in accordance with the terms of this offer. Except as required by law, the prize cannot be redeemed for cash, or applied to any other account. Odds of winning depend on number of entries. PRIZES ARE AWARDED “AS IS” WITH NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTY OR GUARANTEE. All determinations by Concrete Software, Inc. are final. Subject to verification of eligibility as reasonably required by Concrete Software and the other terms and conditions of these official rules, the 3 prize packs are as follows:

1st Winner Drawn: a PGA TOUR Grand Prize Pack 1 (approximate retail value: $____)

● Signed WGC FedEx St. Jude Pin Flag, 2 Tickets to 2021 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

2nd Winner Drawn: PGA TOUR Prize Pack 2 (approximate retail value:$100)

● $100 PGA TOUR Superstore gift card

3rd Winner Drawn: PGA TOUR Prize Pack 3 (approximate retail value: $50)

● $50 PGA TOUR Superstore gift card

Potential winner must be logged into Facebook prior to entry in order to redeem a prize pack.

6- Rights Reserved.

The PGATOUR.COM LLC (“PGA TOUR”) is not a sponsor of the Sweepstakes. Concrete Software, Inc., Edina, MN, is the sole sponsor of the Sweepstakes. Concrete Software reserves the right to substitute any prize (or portion thereof) of equal or greater value as determined by Concrete Software in its sole discretion, if any of the prizes (or portion thereof) cannot be awarded as described. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, or changed except at the sole discretion of Concrete Software. Concrete Software reserves the right to implement policies and

procedures as may be necessary to enforce compliance with any element of these official rules. Winners and their guests may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release of Liability, or other documentation required by Concrete Software.

7- Taxes.

All Federal, State, provincial, local and other applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the recipient.

8- Data Charges.

Data charges may apply for downloads or use of the game, in accordance with the terms of entrant’s mobile service agreement.

9- Entrant Agreement and Jurisdiction.

By participating in this sweepstakes, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and any other rules and regulations adopted by Concrete Software, Inc. This sweepstakes shall only be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the State of Minnesota, USA, and the federal laws of the United States of America, without regard to the provisions of conflicts of laws thereof. Further, entrants each hereby submit to the personal jurisdiction of the federal and state courts located in the State of Minnesota in connection with any legal proceeding relating to this sweepstakes or brought to enforce or interpret these Official Rules, and further agree that such federal and state courts located in the State of Minnesota will be the sole and exclu- sive venue for any such proceedings, and hereby waive any objection based on lack of per- sonal jurisdiction, improper venue, inconvenient forum or similar grounds in any such proceed- ing. Entrants further each hereby irrevocably waive any right to bring or join in any class action relating to this sweepstakes, and agree that any legal proceedings relating to this sweepstakes will be brought and litigated only on an individual and not a class basis.

10- Limited Liability.

Winners assume all liability for any injury or damage caused or claimed to be caused by participation in this sweepstakes or use or redemption of any prize. By accepting a prize, recipient agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Concrete Software, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from and against any and all liabilities, damages or causes of action (however named or described), with respect to or arising out of: (i) winner’s participation in the sweepstakes (including with respect to data charges for download of the game, whether or not made in error or accepted in the sweep- stakes); or (ii) the receipt or redemption of any prize. All determinations by Concrete Software, Inc. are final.

Concrete Software is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or players as a result of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Inter- net or at any website, or any combination thereof, including, without limitation, any injury or dam- age to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this sweepstakes.

11- Termination.

If, for any reason, the sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical issues, or any other causes beyond the control of Concrete Software which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the sweepstakes, Concrete Software reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes. In the event the sweepstakes is terminated prior to the stated expiration date, all or a portion of the prizes may be awarded to winners to be selected from among all eligible entries received up until and or after (if applicable) the time of modification, cancellation or termination or in a manner that is fair and equitable as determined by Concrete Software. Concrete Software reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it suspects or finds (a) to have tampered with the PGA TOUR Golf Shootout game app, the entry process or the operation of this sweepstakes, (b) to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, (c) to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person or (d) to have provided inaccurate information on any legal documents submitted in connection with the sweepstakes.

12- Violation.

ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY ANY PRIZE WINNER OR ANY BEHAVIOR BY ANY PRIZE WINNER THAT CONCRETE SOFTWARE DETERMINES MAY PLACE CONCRETE SOFTWARE, ITS AFFILIATES OR THEIR RESPECTIVE AGENTS AND

EMPLOYEES IN DANGER OF VIOLATING ANY PROVISION OF APPLICABLE LAW, OR IN DANGER OF BODILY INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, OR THAT REFLECTS ADVERSELY ON CONCRETE SOFTWARE, ITS AFFILIATES OR THEIR RESPECTIVE AGENTS AND EMPLOYEES, MAY IN CONCRETE SOFTWARE’S SOLE DISCRETION BE DISQUALIFIED AS A WINNER AND ALL RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES AS A WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

13-Privacy Notice.

All information submitted in connection with this sweepstakes will be treated in accordance with these Official Rules and Concrete Software’s Privacy Notice (https://concretesoftware.com/privacy-policy/).