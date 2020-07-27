Featured Groupings announced for WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Rahm to make first start as World No. 1; set to play with DeChambeau, Fowler
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – The PGA TOUR announced today the four featured groupings for Thursday-Friday at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, to be contested at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be released officially at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28. To watch the featured groupings on Thursday-Friday, fans in the United States can tune into the Golf Channel telecast (2-7 p.m. ET). Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE, the PGA TOUR’s Over-The-Top subscription service, can be viewed via subscription on NBC Sports Gold (www.nbcsports.com/pgatour) and Amazon Prime Video Channels (amazon.com/video/pgatourlive). Audio coverage is also available on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (Sirius 208, XM 92), and streams free via PGATOUR.COM (pgatour.com/liveaudio) as well as the TOUR’s official iPhone, iPad and Android apps.
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Featured Groupings (FedExCup Rank)
Bryson DeChambeau (4), Jon Rahm (8), Rickie Fowler (89)
Webb Simpson (2), Rory McIlroy (5), Jordan Spieth (91)
Note: McIlroy (2016, 2019) and Spieth (2015) are past FedExCup champions while Simpson is No. 2 in the current FedExCup standings
Patrick Reed (6), Viktor Hovland (23), Brooks Koepka (155)
Justin Thomas (1), Collin Morikawa (7), Hideki Matsuyama (18)
