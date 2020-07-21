Rahm, McIlroy and Thomas commit to 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – World No. 1, Jon Rahm, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, and No. 3 Justin Thomas have each committed to the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (July 30-August 2) at TPC Southwind, tournament officials announced Tuesday. Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop has the top eight players in the world with the trio joining World No. 4 Dustin Johnson, No. 5 Webb Simpson, No. 6 Brooks Koepka, No. 7 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 8 Patrick Reed among the committed.

As announced previously, the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be played without spectators this year..

Rahm arrives in Memphis on the heels of becoming the No. 1 player in the world for the first time following a three-shot victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, his fourth career PGA TOUR victory. Rahm’s win moved him up to No. 8 in the FedExCup standings. Last year in Memphis, Rahm raised $23,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital after pledging $1,000 per birdie and $5,000 per eagle on his way to a seventh-place finish.

McIlroy, the 2014 champion, owns three World Golf Championships titles and won the first WGC event of the season with a playoff win at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China. In 10 starts this season, McIlroy has six top-five finishes and is ranked No. 5 in the FedExCup standings. At the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, McIlroy held the 54-hole lead but dropped into T4 with a final-round 71.

Thomas leads the current FedExCup standings with two wins and six additional top-10s this season. Thomas, who raised $17,000 for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 2019 after pledging $1,000 per birdie and $5,000 per eagle, returns to Memphis for the second consecutive year. The 12-time PGA TOUR winner previously won the 2018 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when it was hosted at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Patrick Reed, owner of two World Golf Championships titles, won the most recent WGC event with a victory at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship and is currently No. 7 in the FedExCup standings following a T10 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. En route to a 12th place finish last year, Reed donated $7,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after pledging $500 per birdie. Reed has a special history with Memphis as his first career PGA TOUR start came at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2011.

Xander Schauffele, No. 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings, also has committed to return to Memphis. Schauffele, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, owns one prior WGC victory (2018 WGC-HSBC Champions) and nearly added another at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions where he fell in a playoff to McIlroy. Schauffele has two runner-up finishes this season and is No. 12 in the FedExCup standings.

Only one event – the 3M Open – remains for players to qualify for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Players can qualify via moving inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings by July 27. The field is set to include 78 players.

Memphis has held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2020 will mark Memphis’ second year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually brings the best players in the world to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year. Once again, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will raise funds and awareness for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 1970, Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop has raised more than $43 million for St. Jude, helping to ensure patients’ families never receive a bill and can focus solely on helping their child.

For more information on the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, please visit www.WGCFedEx.com or follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.