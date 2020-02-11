Registration now open for the Fairway 5K presented by Southern Security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – For the eighth consecutive year, the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will host Memphis’ can’t-miss Spring event, granting runners and walkers the chance to take a stroll down the 17th and 18th holes at TPC Southwind as part of the Fairway 5K presented by Southern Security. The annual race, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will once again wind through the tree-lined streets before heading to the championship course where the best golfers in the world will play this summer as part of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (July 1-5).

“We’re incredibly proud of the Fairway 5K presented by Southern Security, and we’re hopeful this year’s event will have the most participants and be our most successful event to date,” said Darrell Smith, Executive Director of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. “The closing stretch is the most unique finish to a 5K in Memphis, and our post-race party has become a favorite amongst the entire running community.”

The best post-race party awaits at the finish line with live music from The Mighty Electric St. Jude Band and signature cocktails along with mimosas and Bloody Marys. The event welcomes back Southern Security as the presenting sponsor for the second consecutive year.

“Southern Security is proud to partner with such a strong organization as the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The Fairway 5k is a great event that brings together the community and our partner organizations”, said Dawn Graeter, CEO, Southern Security Federal Credit Union.

Registration is now open at Fairway5K.raceroster.com. From now until April 17, registration for the Fairway 5K is just $35. Kids are also encouraged to register for the 400-meter dash, which costs $10 and includes a race t-shirt. Discounts are available for teams and corporations – runners should contact the Tournament Office at (901) 748-0534 for more details. If running or walking isn’t your thing, fans are encouraged to sign up as Spirit Runners for $20, which includes a race t-shirt and grants access to the post-race party.

Tickets to the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational are on sale at www.WGCFedEx.com as Memphis once again welcomes the globe’s biggest names for one of four World Golf Championships events on the 2019-20 PGA TOUR schedule. The World Golf Championships consistently attract the most elite and global fields of the year, with 40-50 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up in the four annual events.

With Memphis’ hometown event becoming a World Golf Championships event for the second consecutive year, fans will be treated to a host of global superstars like defending champion Brooks Koepka, World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and other superstars. The PGA TOUR has held a tournament in Memphis every year since 1958.

For more information on the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, please visit www.WorldGolfChampionships.com or follow the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.