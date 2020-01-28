FedEx St. Jude Invitational helps PGA TOUR surpass $3 billion in all-time charitable giving

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – The PGA TOUR announced Monday that the TOUR and its tournaments have surpassed $3 billion in all-time charitable giving. The charitable total, which includes a record $204.3 million in 2019 to bring the all-time total to $3.05 billion, includes donations made by tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China. Perhaps no tournament has a better story of charity than the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (July 1-5, 2020) in Memphis, Tennessee, which has generated over $43 million since 1970 in support for the life-saving work done at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“It’s truly a pleasure to thank our fans, sponsors, tournaments, players and volunteers for helping us generate over $3 billion for charity and positively impact millions of lives,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “As remarkable as this milestone is, what really matters are the countless stories like Amy [Bockerstette’s] that every tournament has. Together, we look forward to continuing to reach – and celebrate – millions more.”

Reid, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2019 Purple Eagle honoree, is one of those stories. For the eighth consecutive year at Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop, FedEx Express joined St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to dedicate a FedEx Cessna Caravan airplane in honor of Reid on the driving range at the tournament. At age seven, Reid was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and spent 16 months at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. He is now 12 and in remission.

The PGA TOUR and its more than 100 tournaments across all Tours achieved the $3 billion mark just six years after surpassing $2 billion in 2014. The TOUR achieved the $1 billion mark in 2005. In addition, the record $204.3 million in 2019 bests the previous record of $190 million in 2018. The TOUR’s first charitable donation of $10,000 was at the 1938 Palm Beach Invitational. These dollars positively impact more the 3,000 nonprofits each year, such as the First Tee, which has introduced more than 15 million young people to its character-building programs through the game of golf.

Each PGA TOUR tournament provides individuals an opportunity to give back to the community in one of three ways – attending an event, volunteering, or donating money. Not-for-profit tournaments under the PGA TOUR umbrella donate their net proceeds to support local organizations, totaling more than $3 billion in donations to date. The impact these tournaments make throughout the year is possible thanks to the more than 100,000 volunteers who commit their time to ensure each event is a success.

The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will continue to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as St. Jude continues to chase their goal of ensuring that no child ever dies from cancer.

To learn more about the PGA TOUR and the positive impact of its tournaments, volunteers, players, sponsors and fans, please visit PGATOUR.COM/IMPACT.