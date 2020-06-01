Tournament Information

Competition Format

The 64-player Dell Technologies Match Play field will be divided into 16 four-player groups. Each group will play round-robin matches within their group on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The player with the best record in each of the four groups advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play (in the event of a two-way tie in a group, head-to-head results will be used as the tiebreaker; a three-way tie will require a sudden-death playoff). The Round of 16 will be played Saturday morning, followed by the Quarterfinals Saturday afternoon. The Semifinals will be Sunday morning, followed by the Championship Match and Consolation Match on Sunday afternoon.

History

At the 1996 Presidents Cup, professional golf’s then five major governing bodies—PGA TOUR, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour Organization, PGA Tour of Australasia, and Southern Africa Tour—came together to discuss the international golf arena. They focused on three things: the formation of the International Federation of PGA Tours, a structured worldwide ranking system, and a need for world competitions jointly sanctioned by the tours. The meeting produced the first ever World Golf Championships. The World Golf Championships launched in February 1999 as a series of global events that featured the game’s top players competing against each other in a variety of formats. Today, the events are sanctioned and organized by the International Federation of PGA Tours consisting of the world’s six leading professional golf tours—PGA TOUR, PGA European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, Asian PGA and the Southern Africa Tour. The four World Golf Championships include the Dell Technologies Match Play, Bridgestone Invitational, Cadillac Championship, and HSBC Championship. The World Golf Championships were designed to determine the true champions of the game. Traveling to world-class courses that span five continents, each player competes to prove their worth. Today, the Championship purses are some of the highest in the game. The 2018 Dell Technologies Match Play purse is $9.5 million with $1.62 million to the winner. Television broadcasts amount to nearly 60 hours of combined Championship action annually and fans from over 200 countries watch their regions’ greatest as they strive to become world champions.

Dell Technologies Match Play

The Dell Technologies Match Play is one of four tournaments in the annual series of World Golf Championships. In 2016, the Championship went through a few major updates including a new title sponsor, new city and new host course. Dell Technologies will return in 2020 as the title sponsor for Match Play, making it one of four title sponsors of the World Golf Championship events on the PGA TOUR schedule. The event will take place once again at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas and will feature the same match play format as 2019 including a round robin structure for Wednesday - Sunday with the top 16 players advancing to the weekend rounds. Each year has produced classic matches between marquee players from around the globe and we are sure that 2020 will not disappoint.

In 1999, Jeff Maggert won the title over Andrew Magee in the final match when he holed a chip on the 38th hole. On his way to winning the Championship, Maggert also recorded victories over Nick Price, Tiger Woods and Steve Pate. This performance earned Maggert the biggest victory of his career as well as the $1 million first prize.

In 2000, an impressive final four created some ideal match ups on the weekend. The semifinals featured Woods versus Davis Love III and Darren Clarke versus David Duval. The results produced a final match between Clarke and Woods. Clarke, a native of Northern Ireland, matched Woods shot for shot in the 36-hole final. His impressive play earned him a 4 & 3 victory over the world's No.1-ranked player.



The 2001, WGC - Match Play was held at the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, during the first week of January. American Steve Stricker squared off against Sweden's Pierre Fulke in the final match. Stricker claimed the title with a 2 & 1 decision.

In 2002, Californians Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron battled on the final day of Match Play in Carlsbad, California. Sutherland emerged victorious in an exciting 1-up finish on the 36th hole.

In 2003, Woods beat David Toms 2 & 1. With this victory, Woods became the first and only player to win each of the World Golf Championships.

Woods proved his staying power when he clenched the title again in 2004, defeating Love 3 & 2 for his ninth overall win at a World Golf Championship event.

In 2005, Toms forged a solid lead early in the final against Chris DiMarco. He never let up and won 6 & 5. Winning six consecutive matches that year moved Toms to 18-5 at the WGC - Match Play.

In 2006, Geoff Ogilvy pulled away with an eagle-birdie knockout punch and won 3 & 2 in the final against Love to become the first Australian to capture the title in the final tournament held at La Costa Resort.

In its first year at The Gallery Golf Club at Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona, Match Play saw a first-timer take home the trophy. Sweden’s Henrik Stenson defeated defending champion Ogilvy 2 and 1 to win the title; it was Stenson’s first start as a PGA TOUR member.

Tiger Woods won the 2008 Championship, capturing his 15th World Golf Championships victory.

In 2009, the Championship Match saw a familiar face. Geoff Ogilvy, who had won his first Match Play title in 2006, and finished second in 2007, captured his second title. Ogilvy defeated Paul Casey 4 & 3 in the championship round.

The 2010 WGC - Match Play saw Ian Poulter take home his first win on American soil as he beat Paul Casey 4 and 2.

In 2011, Luke Donald picked up his first win in America in five years when he defeated Martin Kaymer 3 and 2.

In 2012, Hunter Mahan, a 6 seed, captured his second World Golf Championship victory by defeating top seeded Rory McIlroy 2 and 1. Mahan's first WGC win came in 2010 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

In 2013, Matt Kuchar won his first ever WGC event taking down the 2012 champion Hunter Mahan. Mahan conceded on hole 17 resulting in the 2&1 victory for Kuchar, moving him back inside the world's top 10.

In 2014, Jason Day won the madness on the fifth extra hole against Victor Dubuisson when he pitched over a mound to 4 feet and made a birdie, making the WGC-Match Play Day's second PGA TOUR win. It was the first time the championship match went into overtime since the inaugural year in 1999.

In 2015, just one day before his 26th birthday, Rory McIlroy defeated Gary Woodland 4 and 2 for his second World Golf Championship victory. McIlroy's first WGC win came in 2014 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

With his win over Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Day, claimed his second Dell Technologies Match Play title with a 5 and 4 finish on Championship Sunday. Following this victory Day moved into #1 in the World Golf Rankings.

In 2017, Dustin Johnson completed the World Golf Championships grand slam after capturing the Dell Technologies Match Play title. He defeated Jon Rahm on the 18th hole on Sunday.

In 2018, Bubba Watson won his first World Golf Championship defeating Kevin Kisner 7 and 6 in the Championship Match.

After finishing as runner-up in 2018, Kevin Kisner got redemption in 2019 with his 3 and 2 win over Matt Kuchar.



Austin Country Club

Austin Country Club was founded November 14, 1899 by Lewis Hancock, a man of more than ordinary vision. In those days country clubs and golf were practically unknown and we believe it correct to state that the Austin Golf Club (later to be renamed the Austin Country Club) was the first of its kind organized in Texas.

In 1898, Austin’s population was approximately 16,250 with another 10,150 on the outskirts. Lewis, a lifetime Austin resident, was one of our city’s most distinguished and respected citizens. A cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School, he served as the Mayor of Austin in 1886 at the age of 40. He was also the second President of Austin’s oldest bank and founded the Hancock Opera House.

Lewis Hancock was convinced that in order to keep fit; the businessman needed relaxation and exercise, as well as sunshine and fresh air – all of which the game of golf provided. So, being a man of superior forcefulness with a talent for the art of persuasion, Lewis Hancock set about to raise from the early Austin families a rather considerable sum of money to buy the land and make the necessary improvements to start the Austin Golf Club.

The initial membership list contained most of the early pioneer families of Austin and read like "Who’s Who" in Texas. The first clubhouse consisted of a small two-room, frame house with a porch across the entire front; the course was nine holes, and, as was the custom in early days, was constructed with sand greens. Mr. Hancock became the President of the Club and held that position for 17 years. During his tenure he was the sole authority on the rules of golf and all procedures of the social end of the Club. To his position he lent a dignity and created an atmosphere that made it a real privilege to be listed as a member.

In 1949, needing more space, the Club moved to Riverside Drive in east Austin and the Club remained at the Riverside Drive location until 1984, at which time the decision was made to move to our current Davenport Ranch location.