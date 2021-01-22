COVID-19 Information

Q: What is the latest date I can withdraw from volunteering for a refund?

A: Given the current situation, we would appreciate you notifying your chair as soon as possible so we can backfill your position. The last date to receive a refund is March 20.

Q: Do I have to pick up my uniform/credentials in person?

A: While we do not offer shipping, our 2021 uniform distribution will be held via drive-thru. All volunteers will be contacted to select a date & time for pick-up. You may pick-up for more than 1 person during your time slot. All items will be prepackaged and placed in your vehicle. Uniform dates & times TBD.

Q: Will you offer uniform exchanges?

A: Exchanges will be offered after all 2021 uniforms have been given out. While we cannot guarantee available sizes, we will do our best to exchange your uniform with our available inventory. Exchange date & time TBD.

Q: Will I have to ride a shuttle bus to the course?

A: Yes. Parking locations may change, but all volunteers will ride a shuttle bus to get on-site. Bus capacities will be greatly reduced to ensure proper social distancing. Masks will also be required while riding the bus.

Q: Are masks required on-site?

A: Yes. All spectators, volunteers, and staff will be required to wear a mask.

Q: Will testing be offered or required to volunteer?

A: Volunteers will not be required to show a negative COVID-19 test before accessing the property. If you do not feel well or have been exposed, please stay home as you will not be allowed on-site.

Q: What is the PGA TOUR doing to increase social distancing and sanitation?

A: Everyone accessing the property will answer a brief questionnaire and temperature checked. We expect to have limited fans, but all reduced numbers will be approved by the PGA TOUR and City of Austin in accordance with CDC guidelines. Our overall volunteer number will be reduced by approximately 40% to lower on-site numbers. PPE, sanitizer, and wipes will be available throughout the golf course along with continuous sanitation during the day and thorough, deep cleaning overnight.

Q: Can I come on-site or watch golf when I am not volunteering?

A: In order to keep our on-site numbers low, volunteers will only be able to access the property when they have a scheduled shift. Any unauthorized guests watching golf will be asked to leave the property.

Q: Will volunteer headquarters be open to all volunteers?

A: In order to keep everyone safe, we plan to limit volunteer headquarters to select chairs & captains. Most committees will check-in elsewhere to start shifts. Coffee and water will be available in the vicinity with outdoor seating near the tennis courts.

Q: Will there be a volunteer party?

A: Unfortunately we will not host a volunteer party in 2021 to avoid large gatherings.