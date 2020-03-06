Frequently Asked Questions

For more information on frequently asked questions about the Dell Technologies Match Play, please see below. This page will continue to be updated.

What are we going to do about refunds?

We are working through the refund process at this time. This is a fluid situation, and we are dedicated to providing our fans with the appropriate level of customer service. We will have more information soon, and we appreciate the patience of our fans as we work through these logistics.

Who decided not to have spectators at the event?

This decision was made by the PGA TOUR with support from the International Federation of PGA Tours.

How will this impact the event’s charitable donation to the First Tee and Dell Children’s Hospital?

This is a difficult situation, one with consequences that impact our players, fans and the communities in which we play. Removing fans eliminates a significant source of the financial underpinning of an event. At this point in time, it's too early to quantify the impact, but we are confident the spirit of this organization, players, volunteers and everyone associated with the event will prevail. We will have more information post-event.