PGA TOUR Statement, March 12 – Noon ET
At this point in time, PGA TOUR events – across all Tours – will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans. This policy starts at THE PLAYERS Championship, Friday, March 13, 2020, and continues through the Valero Texas Open. It’s important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this decision allows the PGA TOUR, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop.
For the full statement from Commissioner Monahan, please click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
For more information on frequently asked questions about the Dell Technologies Match Play, please see below. This page will continue to be updated.
