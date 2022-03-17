Dell Technologies Match Play adds commitment from World No. 3 Viktor Hovland

AUSTIN, Texas – Tournament officials announced today that World No. 3 Viktor Hovland has committed to the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club, March 23-27. Joining the Norwegian standout are European match play veterans Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Lee Westwood.

Since turning professional in 2019, Hovland has quickly scaled the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), earning three titles in just four years on TOUR. His first win came quickly in 2020 at the Puerto Rico Open, where he sank a 30-foot putt for birdie on 18 to win by one stroke. Since then, Hovland has become a consistent competitor on TOUR.

In 2021, he became the first player in tournament history to successfully defend his title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, securing his third career victory. So far in 2022, Hovland has earned three top-10s in five starts on TOUR and will return to Austin Country Club next week for his second career appearance after failing to advance past group play in 2021 as the No. 13 seed.

Known by golf fans for his match play prowess, Poulter will make his 16th start at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and his fourth at Austin Country Club. The 46-year-old Englishman won the event in 2010 for his maiden PGA TOUR title and has twice advanced past group play in Austin. In 2018, Poulter defeated Louis Oosthuizen, 2 and 1, in the Round of 16 before being defeated by Kevin Kisner in the Quarterfinals; in 2021, he delivered a perfect 3-0 record in group play before falling to eventual runner-up Scottie Scheffler, 5 and 4, in the Round of 16.

2018 FedExCup champion Rose and two-time TOUR winner Westwood will also join the European contingent in Austin. Rose will make his first trip to Austin Country Club since 2019, where he advanced to the Round of 16 and fell to Kevin Na, 2-up, for his best career finish in the group play format. Westwood won his group in 2015 when the group play format was first introduced but remains in search of his first trip to Saturday’s Round of 16 at Austin Country Club in what will be his fifth appearance.

Only the top 64 players in the OWGR are invited to play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18 to commit to the field. Players who have not done so by the time of the deadline will be replaced by those below No. 64 in the OWGR in order of their current ranking.

Grounds tickets remain available, but fans are encouraged to act fast to secure your admission. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit dellmatchplay.com and don’t forget to follow our social channels for tournament updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @DellMatchPlay.