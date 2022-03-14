Justin Thomas commits to return to the Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – World No. 8 Justin Thomas has committed to return to Austin Country Club for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, March 23-27, 2022. The 14-time PGA TOUR winner joins an already stacked field including World Nos. 1 and 2, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, as well as former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler.

Thomas has made five prior appearances at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with his best finish being a fourth-place effort in 2018 after losing to eventual champion Bubba Watson, 3 and 2, in the Semifinals and falling 5 and 3 to Alex Noren in the Consolation match. On his way to the Semifinals, Thomas took down Luke List (2-up), Patton Kizzire (3 and 1), Francesco Molinari (7 and 5), Si Woo Kim (6 and 5) and Kyle Stanley (2 and 1) en route to a 5-2-0 record for the week.

Thomas, the 2017 FedExCup Champion, is currently ranked No. 26 in the FedExCup standings with four top-10 finishes in the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR Season, including a third-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. He is currently competing in Monday’s final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass where he is looking to become the first player to successfully defend his title. In 2021, he won the event by one stroke over Lee Westwood, earning his 14th career victory and becoming the fourth player to win 14 times on TOUR before turning 28 joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller.

The long-awaited return of normal capacity at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is in part due to its annual status of hosting one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. Already committed to the 2022 event are World Nos. 1 and 2 Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, 2020 FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka and former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler, who has collected two TOUR victories already this season. Only the top 64 players in the OWGR are invited to play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a strict qualification guideline that ensures the field in Austin annually consists of the very best players from around the world from all Tours.

