Dell Technologies Match Play now offering limited VIP Hospitality ticket packages to the general public

AUSTIN, Texas – Tournament officials announced today that a limited quantity of VIP Hospitality ticket packages are now available to the general public to attend the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. The weeklong ticket provides an exclusive tournament experience that includes access to premier, open-air locations when the event returns to Austin Country Club, March 24-28.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to move into the second phase of our ticket plan and offer a week-long VIP Hospitality package to the general public,” said Executive Director Jordan Uppleger. “Our on-site plan which was thoughtfully developed by the PGA TOUR and the City of Austin will remain in place, maintaining 20 percent of maximum capacity. In addition to working with local officials, the PGA TOUR also strictly adheres to protocols and guidelines from the CDC to protect players and staff who travel throughout the country week to week. Although they are newly available to the public, these tickets were previously accounted for in our maximum head count and have simply been re-directed. Having the chance to expand our reach into the community for fans to attend will be an added value and we can’t wait to welcome folks back for match play golf.”

The limited-time VIP Hospitality ticket gains fans access into the Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday-Sunday and is priced at $1,200. Parking is included in the cost of the ticket and will be managed digitally. Additional parking passes are available for purchase into Lot 5 at Barton Creek Mall, but quantities are limited.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the VIP Hospitality ticket package, visit dellmatchplay.com

Once on-site, spectators will have access to a variety of premier, open-air venues as they watch the best players in golf compete in the PGA TOUR’s only match play format event of the season:

• Cadillac Lounge - An up close and personal view of the 12th tee awaits fans as well as unique food items and a custom drink menu

• The Kendra Scott Courtyard – Get a sneak peek at some of the top Kendra Scott products while grabbing a bite to eat and a cold drink behind the 10th green. Located directly behind the 10th green

• The Patio presented by Microsoft – With unimpeded views of the 12th green, 13th tee and Lake Austin, this full-service bar and outdoor sitting area provides an ideal location to spend a few hours watching the matches arrive at this pivotal hole

• ULTRA Club – Situated in the hub of Austin Country Club, the ULTRA Club is a can’t miss destination. With a Michelob ULTRA in hand, you can pop over to the Fan Shop to check out the tournament merchandise before relaxing in the shade

In addition to the unique fan venues on-site, The Fan Shop will also be open for spectators to browse for merchandise to commemorate their trip to the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Fans will be required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. An extensive set of COVID-19 health and safety measures developed in conjunction with CDC guidelines will be implemented to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course. This includes the three Ws: Wear a Mask, Watch Your Distance, and Wash Your Hands. Other on-site practices to promote health and safety include:

• Increased frequency of cleaning throughout property with a focus on high-touch areas, including restrooms, service counters, dining facilities, etc.

• Additional hand sanitizing stations will be strategically placed throughout the property

• Nightly electrostatic disinfectant fogging conducted at completion of play each day

• All restrooms will be cleaned hourly, and additional hand sanitizer stations will be installed in and around the facilities

For more information about the PGA TOUR’s on-site health and safety plan, please visit PGATOUR.com/KnowBeforeYouGo.

Fans are encouraged to follow the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on social media for tournament updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @DellMatchPlay or visit dellmatchplay.com.

