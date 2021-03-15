Top 64 players qualify for the Dell Technologies Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Final field to be set Friday, March 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET
AUSTIN, Texas – Following the conclusion of THE PLAYERS Championship, the top 64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) have been locked in to qualify for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which returns to Austin Country Club, March 24-28, 2021. Five days remain for players to commit and the final field which will be set on Friday, March 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Three players moved into the top 64 over the weekend due to their performances at both THE PLAYERS and the European Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Brian Harmon finished T3 at TPC Sawgrass, moving from 95th to 58th in the OWGR, while Talor Gooch placed T5, jumping from 83rd to 64th. France’s Antoine Rozner made a 60-foot putt at the Education City Golf Course on Sunday to win the Qatar Masters, moving him from 97th to 63rd. With three players moving into the top 64, three additional players moved out:
Ian Poulter (62nd to 65th)
Erik van Rooyen (63rd to 66th)
Adam Long (64th to 67th)
Top 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking:
1. Dustin Johnson
2. Justin Thomas
3. Jon Rahm
4. Collin Morikawa
5. Bryson DeChambeau
6. Xander Schauffele
7. Patrick Reed
8. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Patrick Cantlay
10. Webb Simpson
11. Rory McIlroy
12. Brooks Koepka
13. Tony Finau
14. Viktor Hovland
15. Daniel Berger
16. Matthew Fitzpatrick
17. Paul Casey
18. Sungjae Im
19. Lee Westwood
20. Harris English
21. Matthew Wolff
22. Tommy Fleetwood
23. Louis Oosthuizen
24. Hideki Matsuyama
25. Adam Scott
26. Ryan Palmer
27. Cameron Smith
28. Abraham Ancer
29. Joaquin Niemann
30. Kevin Na
31. Jason Kokrak
32. Scottie Scheffler
33. Victor Perez
34. Billy Horschel
35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
36. Kevin Kisner
37. Max Homa
38. Justin Rose
39. Marc Leishman
40. Shane Lowry
41. Corey Connors
42. Sergio Garcia
43. Will Zalatoris
44. Robert MacIntyre
45. Bernd Wiesberger
46. Carlos Ortiz
47. Jason Day
48. Siwoo Kim
49. Lanto Griffin
50. Brendan Todd
51. Gary Woodland
52. Jordan Spieth
53. Mackenzie Hughes
54. Matt Kuchar
55. Matt Wallace
56. Tiger Woods
57. Bubba Watson
58. Brian Harman
59. Kevin Streelman
60. Russell Henley
61. Sebastian Munoz
62. Andy Sullivan
63. Antoine Rozner
64. Talor Gooch
Notable absentees from the commitments list as on Monday, March 15 include Adam Scott (No. 25), Justin Rose (No. 38) and Tiger Woods (No. 56). The Dell Technologies Match Play features one of golf’s strongest fields from across the world in the only Match Play format event on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season. Players have until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 19 to commit to the field. Players who have not done so by the time of the deadline will be replaced by Nos. 65, 66, 67 and so on until the field of 64 is complete.
For more information about the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play follow our social channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @DellMatchPlay or visit dellmatchplay.com.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.