Top 64 players qualify for the Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Following the conclusion of THE PLAYERS Championship, the top 64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) have been locked in to qualify for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which returns to Austin Country Club, March 24-28, 2021. Five days remain for players to commit and the final field which will be set on Friday, March 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Three players moved into the top 64 over the weekend due to their performances at both THE PLAYERS and the European Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Brian Harmon finished T3 at TPC Sawgrass, moving from 95th to 58th in the OWGR, while Talor Gooch placed T5, jumping from 83rd to 64th. France’s Antoine Rozner made a 60-foot putt at the Education City Golf Course on Sunday to win the Qatar Masters, moving him from 97th to 63rd. With three players moving into the top 64, three additional players moved out:

Ian Poulter (62nd to 65th)

Erik van Rooyen (63rd to 66th)

Adam Long (64th to 67th)

Top 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Justin Thomas

3. Jon Rahm

4. Collin Morikawa

5. Bryson DeChambeau

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Patrick Reed

8. Tyrrell Hatton

9. Patrick Cantlay

10. Webb Simpson

11. Rory McIlroy

12. Brooks Koepka

13. Tony Finau

14. Viktor Hovland

15. Daniel Berger

16. Matthew Fitzpatrick

17. Paul Casey

18. Sungjae Im

19. Lee Westwood

20. Harris English

21. Matthew Wolff

22. Tommy Fleetwood

23. Louis Oosthuizen

24. Hideki Matsuyama

25. Adam Scott

26. Ryan Palmer

27. Cameron Smith

28. Abraham Ancer

29. Joaquin Niemann

30. Kevin Na

31. Jason Kokrak

32. Scottie Scheffler

33. Victor Perez

34. Billy Horschel

35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

36. Kevin Kisner

37. Max Homa

38. Justin Rose

39. Marc Leishman

40. Shane Lowry

41. Corey Connors

42. Sergio Garcia

43. Will Zalatoris

44. Robert MacIntyre

45. Bernd Wiesberger

46. Carlos Ortiz

47. Jason Day

48. Siwoo Kim

49. Lanto Griffin

50. Brendan Todd

51. Gary Woodland

52. Jordan Spieth

53. Mackenzie Hughes

54. Matt Kuchar

55. Matt Wallace

56. Tiger Woods

57. Bubba Watson

58. Brian Harman

59. Kevin Streelman

60. Russell Henley

61. Sebastian Munoz

62. Andy Sullivan

63. Antoine Rozner

64. Talor Gooch

Notable absentees from the commitments list as on Monday, March 15 include Adam Scott (No. 25), Justin Rose (No. 38) and Tiger Woods (No. 56). The Dell Technologies Match Play features one of golf’s strongest fields from across the world in the only Match Play format event on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season. Players have until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 19 to commit to the field. Players who have not done so by the time of the deadline will be replaced by Nos. 65, 66, 67 and so on until the field of 64 is complete.

For more information about the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play follow our social channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @DellMatchPlay or visit dellmatchplay.com.