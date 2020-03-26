Patrick Reed commits to 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play following his win in Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas – Fresh off a victory at the second World Golf Championships event of the year, Patrick Reed, who lives in Spring, Texas, has committed to the 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play March 25-29 at Austin Country Club tournament officials announced Wednesday. Additionally, 22-year-old Norwegian star Viktor Hovland moved inside the top 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking with a walk-off birdie at the Puerto Rico Open for his first career TOUR victory and has committed to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Reed, who moved up to No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking, earned his eighth career PGA TOUR victory with a one-shot win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and joins Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott as some of the early commitments to the only individual match-play event on the TOUR schedule. In his victory at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Reed birdied three of the last four holes to edge DeChambeau by one shot for his second career WGC victory. The win moved him up to No. 5 in the FedExCup standings with a win, runner-up and two additional top-10s in only seven starts this season.

Reed, who has become known for his strength in match play earning the moniker “Captain America” for his performance in match play in team events, has made six prior starts at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and has advanced to the Knockout Stage twice but has yet to advance to the quarterfinals.

As one in a series of four World Golf Championships events sanctioned and organized by the operational committee of the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the Asian Tour, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA TOUR, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most exciting and biggest events on golf’s calendar.

