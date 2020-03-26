Dell Technologies Match Play to provide complimentary tickets for active duty and Reserve military

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play announced today that it will once again provide complimentary tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis to active duty and Reserve military members as Austin brings back the best 64 players in the world to Austin for the fifth consecutive year. In addition to complimentary tickets for military members and one dependent, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will also offer access to a hospitality venue on the 7th tee dedicated exclusively to military members and their dependents called the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost presented by Dell Technologies. Open Wednesday through Sunday, the Patriots’ Outpost presented by Dell Technologies will offer complimentary food and beverage as well as great views from the 7th tee box.

For those interested in military tickets, the tickets will be distributed digitally and military members at Fort Sam Houston, Fort Hood and Camp Mabry are encouraged to visit www.dellevents.org to submit your request for tickets while supplies last. Parking will be complimentary for military members at Camp Mabry Wednesday-Sunday March 25-29, 2020.

Birdies for the Brave is a national military outreach initiative proudly supported by the PGA TOUR dedicated to honoring and showing appreciation to the courageous men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Birdies for the Brave was originally created in 2006 by PGA TOUR player Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy, to support combat-injured troops. The PGA TOUR subsequently adopted Birdies for the Brave and expanded the program to include a variety of military outreach efforts during PGA TOUR tournaments and in communities nationwide, including a series of fundraising events that have raised more than $18 million for military homefront groups that directly support wounded veterans and military families. For more information, visit www.birdiesforthebrave.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.