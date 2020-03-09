Ultimate Fan Guide

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Everything you need to know before coming to the 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play
It's the must-attend event of the spring in Austin! Whether you're a golf fanatic or a socialite who wants to be and be seen, the Dell Technologies Match Play is a true social experience for an entire week.
As if you weren't excited already, here's everything you need to know to help prepare you for your visit to Austin Country Club, March 25-29.
For the first time at this year’s event, all grounds tickets and select hospitality tickets will be digital-only mobile tickets. This helps decrease fraudulent tickets and is extremely easy to use. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets before their arrival through the PGA TOUR app under My Tickets or log into your account at DellMatchPlay.com.
It's the hottest ticket in town with sell outs in each of the first four years since moving to Austin in 2016! Tickets are going fast for this year's event, but remain on sale at dellmatchplay.com/tickets. Rory, Brooks, DJ, Rickie and Phil will be there. Will you?
CLICK HERE to buy your tickets now.
The Loop 360 Boat Ramp Park will be closed to public access from Sunday, March 22nd through Sunday, March 29th.
Public parking will be available at Toney Burger Activity Center (3200 Jones Road, Austin, TX) and Dillard’s parking garage in the Domain (3201 Feathergrass Ct. Austin, TX) for $10 per day. A free shuttle will take patrons from Toney Burger Activity Center to the main entrance at Loop 360 Boat Ramp. Cash only. -Shuttles will transport spectators from the parking lot to the course entrance. -Parking space is at a premium and carpooling is encouraged. -Parking in the neighborhoods surrounding Austin Country Club will be restricted to residents and will be heavily enforced.
Uber, the Exclusive Ridesharing Partner of the Dell Technologies Match Play, will provide fans with a designated pick up and drop off location near Austin Country Club by the 360 boat ramp. Ridesharing is valuable to all citizens, empowers drivers and riders, saves lives and is part of any transportation future.
For all other parking information, please click here for more information.
It wouldn’t be a golf tournament in Austin without a barbecue option. Micklethwait Craft Meats will fill that void with its all-homemade, Central Texas barbecue and New York Style Delicatessen.
For the taco enthusiasts, Torchy’s Tacos offers a variety of their unique concoctions folded in a flour tortilla. Today Torchy's Tacos operate over 40 stores and a trailer park.
Mighty Cone brings their unique and delicious “cone” servings to Austin Country Club. With a variety of options ranging from the Chicken and Avocado Cone, the Shrimp Cone, the Hot and Crunchy Cone, and the Monster Cone, Mighty Cone will quickly join the other restaurant options as another fan favorite at the Dell Technologies Match Play.
Located in the Fan Village, Ranch Hand Organic Bowls serves healthy bowls with Texas-sourced protein, produce, grains, herbs, and nuts. They are serving Austin’s healthiest food concept at the Dell Technologies Match Play for the second straight year.
Amy's Ice Creams, home of the world famous Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream, will provide that sweet sensation for fans with a selection of handcrafted artisan super premium ice creams, dairy free fruit ice, and milkshakes.
New in 2020, we’re adding to the stable of Austin’s best eats with two brand new food partners – Burro Grilled Cheese and Schwarma Point – at The Turn right beside the 10th tee.
For our fans who don’t want to purchase any of Austin’s best eats or have restrictive diets, food allergies, etc., we welcome fans the option to bring their own food in as long as it’s in a 1-gallon clear, plastic bag where food items are also wrapped in clear wrap. Fans can refill up their empty water bottles at the filtered water stations. This policy does not allow fans to bring in outside water bottles and/or beverages.
The GREY GOOSE 19th Hole has something for you. With the Pennybacker Bridge in the background of Austin Country Club, the Dell Technologies Match Play signature cocktail, which is aptly named “The Pennybacker Ginger Press” and comes in the tournament’s signature Yeti Cup. Located on the 11th green, the GREY GOOSE 19th Hole is a climate-controlled venue, which is open to the public 21 years of age and older.
"The Pennybacker Presser" 1.5 parts GREY GOOSE L'Orange 2 parts Ginger Ale 2 parts Waterloo Sparkling Water Original 1 Parts Fresh OJ Dash of Lime Juice Garnish With Lime Wedge OR Orange Wedge
Located to the players right of the 16th hole, fans can watch the television broadcast, charge their phones and experience golf in new ways. The Fan Village is also the location to enjoy the very best food from all around Austin. Fans will experience first-hand how Dell Technologies is helping customers make real progress through data. Explore new regions of space with our virtual reality Moon Rover, improve your golf game with the Topgolf swing simulator or race to the finish with the McLaren driving experience. The Alienware arena allows you to compete against your friends in some of the hottest games out.
Be sure to take a break in the Dell Technologies Fan Experience courtyard to hear live music daily and learn more about the impact Dell Technologies Match Play has on the local community.
PGA TOUR FAN SHOP When you first arrive at the Dell Technologies Match Play, immediately stop at Fan Shop in the Fan Village for the best gear. Stock up on all the necessities for a day at the course - hats, sunscreen, and one or two limited-edition items.
The Dell Technologies Match Play will feature the “Oak Grove on 6” with an all-new bar and local eats from Torchy’s Tacos, Micklethwait Meats and Mighty Cone. The expanded fan area and new bar is open to the public. Located in the center of the front nine, it’s the perfect place to stop and grab something to drink and eat, with a variety of open seating centered around a video board to watch the action.
Avis has come through for the fans for the second year in a row with the Avis Covered Bleachers on 16, which allows anyone with a grounds ticket to catch a shaded view of the fireworks coming from the electric par-5 16th hole. To help bring you closer to the action, Avis is bringing real-time technology to fans in the bleachers using Shotlink and Trackman data for a more compelling viewing experience.
Located between 10th and 12th tee, this brand new open to the public venue features an upgraded concession and the chance to get a free quesadilla or beverage. All fans have to do is stop and see the Cadillac representative Wednesday to Sunday for a voucher.
Find your way to your favorite venue, best on-course seating, concessions and THE SHOP with the Dell Technologies Match Play course map. Click here or see below for course map.
Show off your PGA TOUR knowledge and compete for prizes in the Dell Technologies Match Bracket Challenge. Play in leagues to compete against friends, family and co-workers or go on your own and challenge the nation.
On Monday, March 23, at 12 PM CDT, the Dell Technologies Match Play and PGA TOUR will unveil on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram the 2020 bracket. Deadline to submit picks is five minutes prior to the start of tournament play.
Fans can register for free via PGATOUR.com/MyBracket.
Need to know your favorite player’s tee time? Wondering the best way to get to-and-from Austin Country Club? Want to find out where your favorite Austin cuisine is on-site? Be sure to follow us on social media for all the latest announcements and behind-the-scenes content. Facebook: /DellMatchPlay Twitter: @dellmatchplay Instagram: @dellmatchplay
For the first time this year, Sunday of tournament week (March 29) will mark a Family Day celebration – Austin Style in the Fan Experience at Dell Technologies Match Play. This family focused event will feature live music, face painting and appearances by some of Austin’s favorites. Complete the course scavenger hunt for a special prize (guests 15 and under only).
We encourage all military members to join us at the Birdies for the Brave Patriots' Outpost, a hospitality venue dedicated exclusively to military members and their dependents, which will serve as their home base at the golf tournament. Open Wednesday through Sunday, The Patriots' Outpost will offer complimentary food and beverage, as well as great views of the 7th hole from right of the 7th tee box.
Gate Times Monday – CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC Tuesday – CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC Wednesday – 8:30AM (First tee time around 9:20AM) Thursday – 8:30AM (First tee time around 9:20AM) Friday – 8:30AM (First tee time around 9:20AM) Saturday – 7:00AM (First tee time around 7:35AM) Sunday – 8:00AM (First tee time around 9:00AM) Will Call Monday: 9:00AM – 6:00PM Tuesday: 9:00AM – 6:00PM Wednesday: 8:30AM – 6:00PM Thursday: 8:30AM – 6:00PM Friday: 8:30AM – 6:00PM Saturday: 7:00AM – 4:00PM Sunday: 8:00AM – 4:00PM
Prohibited Items In an effort to create the best environment for the competition and our spectators, click here to see the following items will not be allowed onto the grounds. Please avoid any inconvenience by leaving these items at home or in your vehicles. Please be prepared to submit yourself and personal items to inspection.
PGA TOUR Spectator Mobile Device Policy
• Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used. • Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week. • Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use. • No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage). • Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week. • Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas. • Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media. • All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed. • Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.
Free Public Wifi/Enhanced Cell Service As a response to the feedback of our fans and to continue to evolve with technology’s integration into golf, the tournament is once again offering free public wifi in three different locations – the Dell Technologies Fan Village, clubhouse/driving range and the Oak Grove on 6. Additionally, to improve the cell service on-site with thousands of spectators in the same area, tournament officials have installed a C.O.W., also known as “Cell on Wheels” to boost the cell network in the area for the duration of the event. After all, no one wants the frustration of being at the coolest event of the Spring and not having enough cell service to be able to get up that latest Instagram post with their crew.
© 1995-2019 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.