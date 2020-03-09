Ultimate Fan Guide

GENERAL INFORMATION

Gate Times

Monday – CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

Tuesday – CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

Wednesday – 8:30AM (First tee time around 9:20AM)

Thursday – 8:30AM (First tee time around 9:20AM)

Friday – 8:30AM (First tee time around 9:20AM)

Saturday – 7:00AM (First tee time around 7:35AM)

Sunday – 8:00AM (First tee time around 9:00AM)



Will Call

Monday: 9:00AM – 6:00PM

Tuesday: 9:00AM – 6:00PM

Wednesday: 8:30AM – 6:00PM

Thursday: 8:30AM – 6:00PM

Friday: 8:30AM – 6:00PM

Saturday: 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Sunday: 8:00AM – 4:00PM

Prohibited Items

In an effort to create the best environment for the competition and our spectators, click here to see the following items will not be allowed onto the grounds. Please avoid any inconvenience by leaving these items at home or in your vehicles. Please be prepared to submit yourself and personal items to inspection.

PGA TOUR Spectator Mobile Device Policy

• Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.

• Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.

• Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.

• No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).

• Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week.

• Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.

• Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media.

• All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed.

• Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.

Free Public Wifi/Enhanced Cell Service

As a response to the feedback of our fans and to continue to evolve with technology’s integration into golf, the tournament is once again offering free public wifi in three different locations – the Dell Technologies Fan Village, clubhouse/driving range and the Oak Grove on 6. Additionally, to improve the cell service on-site with thousands of spectators in the same area, tournament officials have installed a C.O.W., also known as “Cell on Wheels” to boost the cell network in the area for the duration of the event. After all, no one wants the frustration of being at the coolest event of the Spring and not having enough cell service to be able to get up that latest Instagram post with their crew.