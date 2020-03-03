World No. 2 Jon Rahm commits to 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – World No. 2 Jon Rahm is the latest star to add his name to the field for the 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 25-29) at Austin Country Club. 10-time PGA TOUR winner Sergio Garcia, who spends a great deal of time in Austin after marrying a former Longhorn, has also added his name to this year’s field when 64 of the world’s best return to Austin for the only individual match-play event on the PGA TOUR schedule.

In only five starts this season on the PGA TOUR, Rahm has four top-10s including a season-best T3 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in his last outing. In three starts at Austin Country Club, Rahm has failed to advance out of the group stage each of the last two years but did advance to the championship match in 2017 in his first appearance. After advancing out of the group stage with a 3-0 record, Rahm defeated Charles Howell III (6&4), Soren Kjeldsen (7&5), Bill Haas (3&2) before falling to Dustin Johnson 1-up in the championship match. The 25-year-old Spaniard remains in search of his first World Golf Championships victory but already has three PGA TOUR victories and six European Tour victories to his credit.

Although Garcia is yet to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, he has advanced to at least the round of 16 seven times including each of the last two years. Garcia advanced to the quarterfinals a year ago before falling to Matt Kuchar 2-up on his way to a T5 finish. With 17 prior tournament appearances to his credit, only Lee Westwood has more appearances in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play than Garcia.

Rahm and Garcia join World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Brooks Koepka, and No. 5 Dustin Johnson as a couple of early notables to commit to this year’s event.

The 2020 edition will mark the fifth time Austin has hosted the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which has become the must-attend event of the spring in Austin with sell outs in each of the first four years. Tickets remain on sale for this year’s event but are going fast at dellmatchplay.com. Additional upgraded hospitality options are available in limited quantity as well.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play annually boasts one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. In Austin a year ago, the field boasted World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth. With an incredible venue in Austin Country Club and the 64 best players in the world set to compete in a format unique to Austin, the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is gearing up to once again be one of the biggest events on golf’s calendar.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most elite and exciting tournaments on golf’s calendar—it is one in a series of four World Golf Championships events sanctioned and organized by the operational committee of the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the Asian Tour, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA TOUR, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour.

For more information, follow the tournament’s social pages: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit dellmatchplay.com.