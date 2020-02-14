Dominque Dawes named keynote speaker at 2020 Executive Women’s Day

AUSTIN, Texas – Former Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes will serve as this year’s featured keynote speaker at the Executive Women’s Day presented by Accenture at the 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on Tuesday, March 24 at Austin Country Club. The Executive Women’s Day presented by Accenture brings together more than 200 influential women in Austin, Texas for a unique day of networking opportunities, inspiration speakers, and thought-provoking discussions that focus on the importance of continued personal and professional growth.

In addition to an inspiring keynote speech from Dawes, the event will also feature networking sessions, panel discussions, and breakfast, lunch and happy hour. Registration remains open for the 2020 Executive Women’s Day and interested participants are encouraged to click here to sign up.

From Olympic Gold Medalist to Broadway to television analyst to President of the Women’s Sports Foundation, Dawes continues to inspire, motivate and lead. Dawes is best known for tremendous success as an Olympic gymnast, who competed in three Olympic Games, won four Olympic medals, and has a permanent place in the U.S. Olympic Committee Hall of Fame. Fans across the nation and around the world remember her as a member of the gold-medal winning “Magnificent Seven” at the 1996 Atlanta Games, where she also won a bronze medal as she wowed the crowd with her stunning performance in the floor exercise, becoming the first female African American gymnast to win an individual medal. She also earned a bronze medal with the U.S. team in the 1992 Barcelona Games and made a surprising comeback in the 2000 Sydney Games.

While continuing her commitment to helping today’s girls realize their full potential, Rawes teamed up with Girls Scouts of the USA to launch “Uniquely Me! The Girl Scout Self-Esteem Program.” Dawes shares her unique experiences as a top athlete, role model and a positive television personality to inspire and empower girls to feel good about themselves and fulfill their dreams.

This mother of four young kids continues to empower and inspire audiences through her transparent and emotionally captivating speeches. Her career may be best known for her Olympic feats; however, it’s her ability to make her journey to Olympic history relatable to many audiences.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which will return to Austin for the fifth consecutive year, has become the must-attend event of the spring in Austin with sell outs in each of the first four years. Additional upgraded hospitality options are available in limited quantity for this year’s event. For more information on those, please inquire at dellmatchplay.com.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play annually boasts one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. In 2019, World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth each competed in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. With an incredible venue in Austin Country Club and the 64 best players in the world set to compete in a format unique to Austin, the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is gearing up to once again be one of the biggest events on golf’s calendar.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most elite and exciting tournaments on golf’s calendar—it is one in a series of four World Golf Championships events sanctioned and organized by the operational committee of the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the Asian Tour, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA TOUR, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour.

