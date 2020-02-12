Past champion Dustin Johnson commits to 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Dustin Johnson has committed to return to the 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, tournament officials announced Wednesday. Johnson, the 2017 champion, joins World No. 2 Brooks Koepka as early commitments to return to Austin Country Club March 25-29 for the only individual match-play event on the PGA TOUR schedule.

Johnson, a 20-time PGA TOUR winner and 2017 champion in Austin, will be making his 12th career appearance at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after failing to advance out of the group stage a year ago. With six career World Golf Championships victories to his credit, second only behind Tiger Woods’ 18, Johnson remains the only player in history with victories at all four WGC events. After missing most of the fall campaign with injury, the World No. 5 was part of the United States victorious Presidents Cup Team and has recorded a T7 and T32 in his first two starts of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season.

His win in 2017, which was his third consecutive victory on the PGA TOUR, was one of the most dominant performances in tournament history. Over 112 holes, he led 94 percent of the holes he played and never trailed in a single match on his way to a 1-up victory over Jon Rahm in the championship match.

44-time PGA TOUR winner Phil Mickelson made a big jump back inside the top 64 in the Official World Golf Rankings, moving up 17 spots to No. 55 with a third-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Mickelson has made 15 career starts at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play but has never won. Mickelson will need to remain inside the top 64 in advance of the March 16 qualification deadline to ensure another shot at winning one of the few events on the PGA TOUR that he’s consistently played but never won.

Former Texas Longhorn and 11-time PGA TOUR winner Jordan Spieth jumped six spots in the rankings up to No. 49 after posting a T9 at Pebble for his second top-10 on the PGA TOUR this season. Spieth has made six consecutive appearances at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with his best appearance coming in 2014 in a quarterfinal loss. The three-time major winner remains in search of his first World Golf Championships victory.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which will return to Austin for the fifth consecutive year, has become the must-attend event of the spring in Austin with sell outs in each of the first four years.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play annually boasts one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. In 2019, World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth each competed in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. With an incredible venue in Austin Country Club and the 64 best players in the world set to compete in a format unique to Austin, the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is gearing up to once again be one of the biggest events on golf’s calendar.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most elite and exciting tournaments on golf’s calendar—it is one in a series of four World Golf Championships events sanctioned and organized by the operational committee of the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the Asian Tour, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA TOUR, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour.

