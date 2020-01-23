  • Texas’ Scottie Scheffler makes move inside the top 64 for the first time with top-three finish at The American Express

    Austin resident Andrew Landry posts second PGA TOUR victory

    ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the RSM Classic on the Plantation course at Sea Island Golf Club on November 21, 2019 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the RSM Classic on the Plantation course at Sea Island Golf Club on November 21, 2019 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
×
Loading...