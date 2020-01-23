Texas’ Scottie Scheffler makes move inside the top 64 for the first time with top-three finish at The American Express

AUSTIN, Texas – Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler, a rookie on the PGA TOUR, continued his climb up the Official World Golf Rankings with a third-place finish Sunday at The American Express to move inside the top 64 for the first time as he attempts to qualify for the 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Only the top 64 in the Official World Golf Rankings will qualify for the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin at the historic Austin Country Club, March 25-29. With a season-best solo third, Scheffler moved up 15 spots in the rankings and is now at No. 51 as he eyes his first appearance in a World Golf Championships event.

Scheffler, a 2018 Texas graduate, is an early contender for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year with four top-10s in his first eight starts including three top-fives in his last four starts. The 23-year-old Dallas resident is currently No. 15 in the FedExCup standings and is yet to miss a cut this season. Scheffler earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2019-20 season after winning the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour points list with two victories, two runner-ups and six additional top-10s in 20 starts. In four years at the University of Texas, Scheffler posted three career individual victories including the 2015 Big 12 Championship and helped Texas to three Big 12 team titles.

Austin resident Andrew Landry, who is originally from Port Neches-Groves, Texas, carded his second career PGA TOUR victory with rounds of 66-64-65-67—262 (-26) at The American Express for a two-shot victory. With the lead tied on the 16th hole after three consecutive bogeys, Landry recorded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 for the win, which was his first since the 2018 Valero Texas Open. With his second TOUR victory, Landry moved up 133 spots in the world rankings up to No. 107. The 32-year-old is seeking to qualify for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for the first time but will have work to do to move inside the top 64 when the qualification deadline hits following THE PLAYERS Championship on March 15.

The 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is set to return to Austin for the fifth consecutive year, March 25-29, with 2019 champion Kevin Kisner set to defend his title against 64 of the world’s best in what’s become the must-attend event of the spring in Austin.

With an incredible venue in Austin Country Club and the 64 best players in the world set to compete in a format unique to Austin, the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is gearing up to once again be one of the biggest events on golf’s calendar. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play annually boasts one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. In 2019, world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, 18-time TOUR winner Rory McIlroy, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and former Texas Longhorn and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth each competed in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most elite and exciting tournaments on golf’s calendar—it is one in a series of four World Golf Championships events sanctioned and organized by the operational committee of the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the Asian Tour, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA TOUR, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour.