Tournament Announces Local Charitable Donation From 2021 Event

BRADENTON, Fla. – April 15, 2021 – Tournament officials for the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession today announced that more than $400,000 in charitable funds have been generated for local organizations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area including the First Tee® of Sarasota/Manatee and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) Student Scholarship Fund. This funding is a result of the 2021 tournament that saw Collin Morikawa claim his first World Golf Championships title and fourth PGA TOUR victory.

On January 15, 2021, the PGA TOUR announced that due to logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship would be played at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. The newly named World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession brought a world-class roster to the Bradenton-Sarasota area that included 47 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“It was our goal from the outset to ensure this World Golf Championships event left a significant charitable impact in the Bradenton-Sarasota area,” said Ty Votaw, the PGA TOUR’s executive vice president, International. “We are beyond grateful to Workday for stepping in to sponsor this tournament under very unique circumstances and, as a result, help us give back to a community that was so welcoming of the PGA TOUR.”

With the event shifting to the United States, Workday took on a one-year title sponsorship of the tournament and assisted in providing additional charitable funding to its national beneficiaries consisting of Eat. Learn. Play Foundation, Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, and Year Up.

“At Workday, our purpose – inspiring a brighter work day for all – and core values help drive our efforts, and that includes investing in our local communities,” said Christine Cefalo, chief marketing officer, Workday. “We are grateful for the chance to have sponsored the World Golf Championships and support local organizations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, to help provide paths of opportunity for those who need it most.”

Benefitting organizations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area include the First Tee® of Sarasota/Manatee chapter and the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund. Charitable dollars were also donated to the First Tee’s national chapter.

“It was an honor to host a World Golf Championships event and be granted the opportunity to showcase the Bradenton-Sarasota Area and The Concession Golf Club to the world,” said Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Elliott Falcione. “But learning just how significantly the tournament also impacted our local community through charitable donation is truly icing on the cake. On behalf of the destination, I would like to thank the PGA TOUR and Workday for all they did to bring the event to the Bradenton-Sarasota Area and for their additional efforts to also give back to those who call it home.”

The PGA TOUR and World Golf Championships have a long history of giving back to the communities in which they play. Since 1999, the World Golf Championships alone have generated more than $55 million for local charities.

“Everyone associated with The Concession Golf Club from the membership to our agronomy team to our clubhouse staff will always take a great deal of pride in having hosted a tournament of this stature,“ said Bruce Cassidy, president of The Concession Golf Club. “As we continue to reflect on a memorable week, we are grateful that our collective efforts have led to a significant charitable donation to worthy causes in our home of Bradenton-Sarasota.”

Despite the pandemic, canceled events and overall economic climate, the PGA TOUR generated more than $160 million in charitable giving in 2020. It brings the PGA TOUR’s all-time total to $3.21 billion.

“We’re not only appreciative of the economic benefit this tournament brought to our region, but more so that we got to work so closely with top-notch organizations like the PGA TOUR and Workday,” said Virginia Lane, president, Visit Sarasota County. “The way they give back shows their dedication to the communities they play in.”

For additional information about the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, please visit worldgolfchampionships.com.