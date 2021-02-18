Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson add to stellar field

BRADENTON, Florida – Tournament officials announced today that the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are committed to the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession following the additions of World No. 3 and 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and World No. 9 Webb Simpson. The season’s first World Golf Championships event will arrive in Bradenton, Florida for the first leg of the Florida Swing next week, Feb. 25-28.

Thomas has two World Golf Championships titles on his resume, including the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that he collected in Memphis last July. He won the same event in 2018 when it was played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. In four previous appearances in this tournament in Mexico City, Thomas placed no worse than ninth and finished runner-up to Phil Mickelson in 2018.

The 13-time PGA TOUR winner and Jupiter, Florida resident has already collected four top-10 finishes in seven starts during the 2020-21 season, with a T2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD representing his best result.

Making his 21st career start in a World Golf Championships event, Simpson will look to secure his first WGC title. The 35-year-old and seven-time PGA TOUR winner has experienced a career resurgence since his win at the 2018 PLAYERS Championship. Since his dominant performance at TPC Sawgrass, Simpson has finished inside the top-3 10 times, including two victories.

Players have until Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. ET to commit to the field. Those players not currently qualified can still join the field at The Concession by either moving inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking or being among the top 10 in the FedExCup standings as of Monday, Feb. 22.

