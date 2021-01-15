WGC-Mexico moving to Florida’s The Concession for 2021

Due to logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship will not be played in Mexico this year, the PGA TOUR announced in a memo released to players. This year’s event will be conducted Feb. 25-28 at The Concession Golf Club in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in Southwest Florida. There will be no change to the tournament’s eligibility requirements.

The tournament will now kick off a four-week Florida Swing that also features the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship and The Honda Classic.

“The PGA TOUR is grateful for its continued partnership with Grupo Salinas as we navigate the unique challenges created by the pandemic,” said Ty Votaw, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, International. “While we work toward returning to Mexico in 2022, we are appreciative of the collective effort to bring this event to a worthy venue in The Concession Golf Club, which is renowned as one of the top courses in the state of Florida.”

For the past four years, the PGA TOUR and Grupo Salinas have fulfilled their commitment to grow golf in Mexico and Latin America, introducing the sport to thousands of new fans. In only four years, The First Tee Mexico, a non-profit organization for children and youth development, now has nine chapters throughout the country and will continue to provide educational programs and support based on key societal values such as honesty, integrity and teamwork.

With two sold out editions, the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship has shown to be a world-class event featuring the best players from across the globe.

By bringing and hosting the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Grupo Salinas has reaffirmed its solid commitment to promote Mexico’s compelling attributes and image before the world, reaching nearly one billion households within over 200 countries and territories.



Given the one-year relocation from Mexico City, the TOUR is working to secure a title sponsor for the 2021 event.



Club de Golf Chapultepec hosted the World Golf Championships four times, with Dustin Johnson (2017, ’19), Phil Mickelson (2018) and Patrick Reed winning. The narrow, tree-lined course also was known for being the highest-altitude course on the PGA TOUR.



The World Golf Championships’ new venue is named for one of the greatest acts of sportsmanship in the game’s history. The club was designed by Jack Nicklaus in association with fellow World Golf Hall of Famer Tony Jacklin. Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Jacklin on the final hole of the 1969 Ryder Cup.

The gesture, known as “the concession”, guaranteed the first tie in Ryder Cup history.



The United States still retained the Cup with the tie, but it would have won the Cup outright if Jacklin, who’d won that year’s Open Championship, missed the short putt.



“I don’t believe you would have missed that, but I’d never give you the opportunity in these circumstances,” Jacklin recalled Nicklaus telling him.



The Concession was named “Best New Private Course” by Golf Digest when it opened in 2006. Bryson DeChambeau won the individual title in the 2015 NCAA Championship at Concession.



“This is a monumental opportunity for The Concession to host an event at the level of a World Golf Championships and showcase the unique layout and rich history of this Club to a global audience,” said Bruce Cassidy, President of The Concession Golf Club. “With our past experience hosting high-profile events, we believe this course will provide a stern but memorable test of golf to this collection of the very best players in the world.”



The World Golf Championships will be staged without general admission ticketed spectators but will have a limited number of club members and invited guests on-site for competition days. It will also include a Wednesday pro-am and honorary observers.



“The news of a World Golf Championships event coming to Concession and the Bradenton-Sarasota Area is a testament to the premier golf venues and the other area assets that set the destination apart and solidify its position among the most attractive golf destinations in the country,” said Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This event comes on the heels of the Korn Ferry Tour, which kicks off its season the week prior across the street at Lakewood National Golf Club, making this a truly a historic time for golf in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.”



The World Golf Championships will be the second of back-to-back weeks of professional golf in the Bradenton-Sarasota area. The Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic will be played the week prior across the street at Lakewood National Golf Club.



“We are thrilled for the opportunity,” said Virginia Haley, President of Visit Sarasota County. “With such a wonderful setting and renowned course, we’re hopeful that the PGA TOUR’s best players will enjoy battling for the title here in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.”