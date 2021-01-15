January 15, 2021 Update

With the primary focus on the health and well-being for all involved with the tournament and the local community, daily attendance will be limited. It is anticipated that fan attendance levels will be determined in March. Daily tickets, if available, will not be available until that time. Past ticketholders will be contacted via email with any purchase procedures and announcements will be made on the tournament's social media channels.

The traditional Pro-Am events, essential for the tournament’s charitable endeavors, will be contested during the week, with amateur participants being COVID tested prior to those competitions. Information about pro-am openings can be found on the sponsorship page of valsparchampionship.com.

Protocols will be put in place that include the mandatory use of facial coverings, social distancing and other health and safety measures. All permanent and temporary structures will have complete daily sanitation along with all golf carts and vehicles used in tournament operations. All interactions from start to finish including ticketing, admissions, merchandise, and concessions will be contactless and safety measures regarding food preparation and distribution will be in place.

