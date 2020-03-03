Finau, Kuchar commit to Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Two more players ranked among the top-20 in the world, Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, officially announced their intentions to compete in the Valero Texas Open to be held April 2-5 in San Antonio.

Finau and Kuchar are ranked 15th and 16th, respectively, in the world. Finau’s best finish at the Valero Texas Open was a T3 in 2017. Kuchar, whose best performance was a T4 in 2014, also finished T7 last year.

“The field for this year’s tournament continues to gain momentum with less than a month remaining until the PGA TOUR comes to San Antonio,” said Larson Segerdahl, Executive Director of the Valero Texas Open.

In addition to Finau and Kuchar, Sungjae Im, the winner of last week’s Honda Classic who is currently ranked 25th, joins eight players ranked among the top 30 in the world scheduled to be in San Antonio. The previously announced players include Rory McIlroy (1), Shane Lowry (20), Rickie Fowler (27), Lee Westwood (28), and San Antonio resident Abraham Ancer (29).

The 2020 edition of the Valero Texas Open, returns to TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course for the 11th year. This will be the second year of a 10-year contract extension between the PGA TOUR and Valero Energy Corporation; a deal which positions the tournament in a coveted slot on the TOUR schedule-- the week preceding the Masters Tournament.

Corey Conners, who last year held on for a two-stroke win over 2016 VTO champion Charley Hoffman, will return to defend his title. Conners is one of eight (8) tournament champions currently committed to the third oldest PGA TOUR event on the schedule. Among them are Andrew Landry (2018), Kevin Chappell (2017), Hoffman (2016), local star and major champion Jimmy Walker (2015), Martin Laird (2013), Brendan Steele (2011) and two-time major champion and two-time Valero Texas Open winner Zach Johnson (2008 & 2009).

Players have until Friday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to commit to the Valero Texas Open. They can withdraw from the tournament at any time.