Thank you for your interest in the Travelers Championship!

We’re counting down to the 2021 Travelers Championship and looking forward to welcoming golf’s best fans to TPC River Highlands. Health and safety remain the number one priority, and we have developed a plan in collaboration with state and local officials, as well as the PGA TOUR, to create the best environment for everyone.

Trinity Health Of New England Courtyard

Overlooking the 18th green and fairway, fans will have panoramic views of TPC River Highlands’ dramatic finishing hole. Fans with tickets to the Trinity Health Of New England Courtyard will enjoy an all-inclusive experience with lunch, afternoon snack, non-alcoholic beverages, beer and wine. This venue will include a shaded seating area with a view of golf, plenty of outdoor table seating with umbrellas for shade, upgraded restrooms, and enhanced health and safety measures. Each ticket to the Trinity Health Of New England Courtyard will be day-specific and include on-site parking on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stanley Black & Decker Courtyard

Overlooking the 17th green, fans will have panoramic views of TPC River Highlands’ dramatic finishing holes. Fans with tickets to the Stanley Black & Decker Courtyard will enjoy an all-inclusive experience with lunch, afternoon snack, nonalcoholic beverages, beer and wine. This venue will include a shaded seating area with a view of golf, plenty of outdoor table seating with umbrellas for shade, upgraded restrooms, and enhanced health and safety measures. Each ticket to the Stanley Black & Decker Courtyard will be day-specific and include on-site parking on a first-come, first-served basis.

General Admission

Single day options available Wednesday – Sunday and grant access to tournament grounds only. Please check here for verified resale options through Ticketmaster.com.

General Admission tickets will provide guests with access to the course and views of some of the best golf on the PGA TOUR. Several concessions locations will be available on-site for ticket holders to purchase food and beverages.

General parking is included with each ticket and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For general ticket questions, please contact tickets@travelerschampionship.com