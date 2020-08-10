Virtual Fan Zone

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
How to be a virtual fan during the 2020 TOUR Championship
We're celebrating our favorite week of the year, the TOUR Championship, virtually! Although we wish we were all on-site together, we've put together a guide that celebrates everything we love about Atlanta, East Lake Golf Club and the PGA TOUR's season finale.
Check out all of our "SO COOL" content, which includes family-friendly activities, tune-in info, local takeout details and more! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates.
#WallpaperWednesdays
Upgrade your background to a custom TOUR Championship wallpaper for your phone. From East Lake Golf Club scenics to Past Champions, we've got you covered.
TOUR Championship Spirit
Be sure to wear your TOUR Championship gear and tag us at @PlayoffFinale to show us where you're watching for a chance to be featured on our channels!
Share your TOUR Championship story
From an interaction with your favorite player to witnessing history with Tiger Woods' 80th win, tell us your favorite story and tag us at @PlayoffFinale as we celebrate the 20th playing at East Lake Golf Club. Photos encouraged!
Big Boi looked like he sure had a good time...
Once you come here once, you're a fan for life. Just ask @BigBoi 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ugd87ITFa5
Ways to Tune In!
PGA TOUR LIVE is the only place to watch Featured Groups coverage of the top 30 players in the world at the TOUR Championship. Subscribe now.
Friday, September 4: Round 1 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
Saturday, September 5: Round 2 of Competition
PGA TOUR Live Featured Groups: 11:30 AM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
Sunday, September 6: Round 3 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 3:00 PM (EDT)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EDT)
NBC: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EDT)
Monday, September 7: Round 4 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM (EDT)
GOLF Channel: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
NBC: 1:30 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes: 1:30 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT)
Please be advised that air times are subject to change.
Download the PGA TOUR App
For the latest news and video, leaderboards, scorecards with shot trails and more; download the PGA TOUR app available for iPad, iPhone, and Android.
Play Broadcast Bingo!
Tune in to the broadcast to listen and look for outlined cues and don’t forget to yell “Bingo!” when you’ve crossed off five in a row. We’ve made a few different versions so the whole family can play!
Planning to watch THE NORTHERN TRUST, BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship? Level up and play along using our special FedExCup Playoffs bingo card.
How do the FedExCup Playoffs work? We're glad you asked!
Instead of a points reset used in the previous format, the updated format, which started in 2019, involves a strokes-based bonus system called FedExCup Starting Strokes. Each player will start with a score (relative to par) corresponding to his position in FedExCup points after the BMW Championship. Here’s the breakdown:
This will allow each player to know exactly where he stands throughout the tournament, eliminating the guessing game and the scenarios of past Playoffs. With the implementation of this change, the player with the lowest total score will be the FedExCup champion and be credited with an official victory in the TOUR Championship.
The SO Cool Zone, presented by our Proud Partner, Southern Company, has always been THE happening spot for fans of all ages – and we aren’t planning to change that! From a fun-filled Kids' Zone and a playlist that will get you amped for the week to energy-saving tips and tricks, this virtual fan hangout will not disappoint. Did we mention you can even purchase TOUR Championship gear?
Watch the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony on Golf Channel
As is tradition at the TOUR Championship, the Payne Stewart Award recipient is honored during the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony in downtown Atlanta. In 1999, Payne Stewart, an 11-time PGA TOUR winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member, died tragically during the week of the TOUR Championship, and the award was created the following year to honor Stewart’s legacy.
This year’s recipient, Zach Johnson, was selected in acknowledgement of his character, sportsmanship and dedication to charitable giving, Johnson will be honored on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony, which will be televised live on Golf Channel as part of a “Golf Central” special from 7-7:30 p.m. ET.
To learn more about the PGA TOUR's Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company, click here.
Zach Johnson honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award
Fun for all ages, Welcome to the Kids' Zone!
We sure will miss having our biggest fans at East Lake this year! To keep the kiddos entertained and engaged throughout the Playoff's finale, we’ve created special content to test both their golf and Atlanta history knowledge. Let the fun begin!
Looking for more? The PGA TOUR has partnered with First Tee — a nonprofit organization that prepares kids for new challenges by building their confidence, resilience and inner strength through golf — to launch Links to Learning.
Missing our Monday Night Concert?
It has been a TOUR Championship tradition to kick off tournament week at the College Football Hall of Fame with our friends from Southern Company at Tee Up ATL.
While we wish we could be jamming out to CeeLo, LUDA and Big Boi in person this year, we've got you covered.
Solution: We created a playlist featuring songs from past performers that will get you amped for the Playoff's finale! (put on your Matt Kuchar dancing shoes 😉)
Shop 'til you drop!
For the first time ever, fans are able to order TOUR Championship merchandise online! From polos and pullovers to cups and koozies, Fanatics has everything you need to show your tournament pride! Order your gear today, and be sure to check back as more items are being added every week.
Our Proud Partner, Coca-Cola, is bringing a new spin on their fan-favorite lounge by offering a one-stop-shop for all of your food and beverage needs that are sure to take your taste buds back to East Lake Golf Club. Leave the cooking to our food partners, but be sure to check out our effortless cocktails and mocktails to ring in the best weekend of the year!
Taste of the TOUR Championship
Enjoy your favorite tournament bites from the comfort of your couch by ordering takeout from our fantastic restaurant partners, including Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Universal Joint, Local Three and more! With a wide variety of options, we won’t blame you if you order from each one of these restaurants throughout the weekend.
Through the world of golf, the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. drive positive impact at unprecedented levels to support and improve local communities. It’s with regret that we announced the TOUR Championship will be played without spectators due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The COVID-19 TOUR Championship Relief Fund will assist in raising funds to distribute to the greater Coronavirus relief efforts of the East Lake Foundation and the tournament’s other charitable partners.
Each day of the TOUR Championship, Friday - Monday, we are honoring our local charities through a “Charity of the Day” initiative.
Friday: First Tee of Metro Atlanta
Saturday: Purpose Built Schools Atlanta
Sunday: Grove Park Foundation
Monday: East Lake Foundation
2020 TOUR Championship Impact
