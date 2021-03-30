Ticketing FAQ

How many fans will be allowed on site?

The 2021 TOUR Championship will offer a limited number of daily grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets in anticipation of welcoming some level of ticketed spectators back to East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend for the FedExCup Playoffs finale. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of spectators is yet to be determined.

The TOUR Championship will offer peace-of-mind purchasing, with all 2021 ticket purchases available for refund in the event the tournament is further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where do I go to purchase tickets?

TOURChampionship.com/tickets

Will tickets be sold elsewhere?

No. Please go to TOURChampionship.com/tickets to purchase all tickets for the 2021 event.

Are all tickets digital for this year?

Yes!

What days are tickets available for?

Tickets will be available for each competition round of the tournament, Thursday, September 2 through Sunday, September 5.

When do tickets go on sale?

Friday, April 9. We will begin a limited pre-sale for key tournament constituents on Tuesday, April 6. If you fall into this category, you will receive an email from the TOUR Championship with more information and instructions on how to purchase tickets.

Can I purchase an upgraded ticket?

Yes, in addition to grounds tickets, the Tailgate at the Turn and Playoff Porch upgraded ticket options will be available for purchase for competition rounds, Thursday, September 2 through Sunday, September 5.

Tailgate at the Turn

Situated on the par-3 ninth green, this open-air hospitality venue is centrally located in the middle of the action with easy access to the 1st and 10th tees and a short walk to the 18th green. Complimentary beer and wine and a tailgate-style menu is provided within the venue each day, Thursday-Sunday. Upgraded restrooms are exclusively available for Tailgate at the Turn guests.

Playoff Porch

The liveliest setting on the property, the TOUR Championship will bring the Playoff Porch back to the 13th green. Guests in the Playoff Porch enjoy an open-air hospitality experience with covered stadium seating overlooking the 13th green, a covered patio with views to the 14th tee and convenient access to the UBER Gate located near the 13th tee. A full premium bar and upgraded menu offerings are available for purchase within the Playoff Porch along with upgraded restroom facilities.

Is there a limit to the number of tickets I can purchase per day?

Fans will be limited to purchasing four (4) grounds tickets per day. Depending on overall ticket availability, you can purchase tickets for each competition day of the tournament, Thursday, September 2 through Sunday, September 5.

There is currently no purchase limit for Tailgate at the Turn and Playoff Porch. If you would like to purchase five or more Tailgate at the Turn or Playoff Porch tickets, please contact the TOUR Championship tournament office at ttcsales@pgatourhq.com.

How much do tickets cost?

Grounds:

Thursday - $60

Friday - $65

Saturday - $70

Sunday - $70

Tailgate at the Turn:

Thursday - $300

Friday - $300

Saturday - $275

Sunday - $275

Playoff Porch:

Thursday - $175

Friday - $200

Saturday - $200

Sunday - $200

Tickets for this year’s tournament will be dynamically priced and could fluctuate based on demand and variables in the market. This pricing model will allow the PGA TOUR to accommodate potential changes as we get closer to the tournament.

Will there still be any complimentary or discounted tickets?

Due to limited capacity, complimentary ticket programs - including those for youth and military - will not be offered Thursday, September 2 through Sunday, September 5. All fans must have a ticket to enter the tournament grounds Thursday through Sunday.

Who can I contact if I have more questions about the ticket process?

Please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or call 800-404-7887

When will tickets become available again after this limited on-sale opportunity?

We look forward to releasing more tickets for purchase as soon as possible. Keep checking TOURChampionship.com for the latest updates on tickets for the 2021 event.

Parking:

Parking passes and parking information will be available closer to the event. Spectators are always encouraged to take advantage of the tournament’s efficient rideshare process by taking an Uber directly to East Lake Golf Club.

Is parking included in my ticket purchase?

NO – parking passes will be sold separately closer to the event.

Fan Experience:

Will you have a merchandise shop?

Yes, there will be a PGA TOUR Fan Shop located within the SO Cool Zone near the 15th green.

Health and Safety:

Will I have to wear a mask on site?

At this time, masks must be worn unless actively eating or drinking. Tournament officials will continue to work closely with local government and health officials to ensure the safest environment possible. Health and safety protocols will be announced closer to the tournament date.