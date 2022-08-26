Saturday General and Preferred Parking at GWCC sold out

TOUR Championship General and Preferred Parking at the Georgia World Congress Center is SOLD OUT for Saturday only . Additional parking is available at North DeKalb Mall (2050 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033). Fans must reserve General Parking passes in advance; passes will not be available for purchase at the parking lots.

Passes can be purchased by visiting tourchampionship.com/tickets.

For an alternative method of transportation, rideshare offers convenience and efficiency for getting to and from East Lake Golf Club, regardless of where fans reside in the Metro Atlanta area. Simply enter “TOUR Championship” as the destination to be directed to the designated lot.

With a dedicated drop-off and pick-up area at the Drew Charter School, located across the street from the 13th fairway at East Lake Golf Club, fans are just a few steps away from the golf action after entering through the Rideshare Gate presented by United Rentals. Once on site, the closest fan experience area is the popular SO Cool Zone, located near the 15th green and complete with several local food vendors.

As the day at East Lake Golf Club comes to an end, fans can rest in the climate-controlled United Rentals Rideshare Lounge as they wait for their ride home.

For all tournament updates, visit TOURChampionship.com and follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.