Parking Update: Thursday, August 25

Due to heavy rains overnight, three on-site parking lots at the TOUR Championship – Lots 2, 3 and 5 – are unavailable and will be diverted to off-site locations on Thursday, August 25 only . Gate times will open at 10 a.m. ET as scheduled; general parking is not impacted.

Lot 3

All Lot 3 parking pass holders are now diverted to Lot 10 at St. Philip AME Church at 1552 Richard Allen Dr., Decatur, GA 30032. Shuttles will bring all guests to East Lake Golf Club from this location and drop off at East Lake Park.

Lot 5

All Lot 5 parking pass holders are now diverted to the North DeKalb Mall at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033. Shuttles will bring all guests to East Lake Golf Club from this location – guests should be advised to provide extra time to arrive and leave the course, as the North DeKalb Mall is a 15-minute shuttle ride from the course.

Lot 2

All Lot 2 parking pass holders are now diverted to the North DeKalb Mall at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033. Shuttles will bring all guests to East Lake Golf Club from this location – guests should be advised to provide extra time to arrive and leave the course, as the North DeKalb Mall is a 15-minute shuttle ride from the course.

