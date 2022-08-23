THE 2022 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PROMOTION

OFFICIAL RULES

OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES

13 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER AS OF THE DATE OF PARTICIPATION.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. OVERVIEW. Beginning on or around August 24, 2022, and ending August 27, 2022 (“Promotional Period”) five (5) prize packages will be awarded each day of the promotion during the TOUR Championship (“Tournament”) taking place in Atlanta, GA. This promotion (“Promotion”) consists of twenty (20) prize packages (each, an “Prize Package”) to be awarded to the participant that appears at the designated location as described in the Tournament’s (and its affiliate’s) digital media channels (e.g., TOUR Championship Facebook account, the PGA TOUR mobile app) (“Tournament Digital Channels”) each day during the Promotional Period.

2. HOW TO ENTER. In order to participate in the Promotion each participant must arrive to the designated location as described in the notification made on the Tournament Digital Channel. Limit one Prize Package per person/household/email address per day. All information disclosed in order to collect the Prize Package will become property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Participation in the Promotion acts as each participant’s authorization and subscription to be included in Sponsor communications, including email, regarding information, updates and offers of the Club, the TPC Network and the PGA TOUR and its sponsors, tournaments and affiliates, subject to exercise by the entrant of a provided option to opt out of such inclusion. Eligibility to participate in this Promotion is not dependent upon inclusion in Sponsor communications.

3. ELIGIBILITY. Open to legal residents of the United States, 13 years of age or older as of the date of notification. Employees of PGA TOUR, Inc., PGA TOUR Licensed Property, Inc., their parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, agencies and their employees and the immediate family members of each and those residing in the same household are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law and subject to all applicable laws.

4. PRIZES. Sponsor intends to award five (5) Prize Packages during each day in the Promotional Period for a total of twenty (20) winners. Each Prize Package will consist of the following: one (1) PGA TOUR 2K23-branded bucket hat ($20), one (1) sleeve of PGA TOUR 2K23-branded Bridgestone golf balls ($20), one digital code for the redemption (1) PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition ($120) (Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox) (to be delivered after public release of the game), one (1) FedEx Tervis Tumbler ($26), and one (1) PGA TOUR 2K23-branded jacket ($40) with a total estimated retail value (“ERV”) of US$226.00. All federal, state, local, municipal and provincial taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. All fees and surcharges on the Prize Package, if applicable, are the sole responsibility of the winners. Any expense, such as travel, associated with the Prize Package but not specifically listed in the Prize Package description in these Official Rules is the sole responsibility of the winners. No substitution may be made, except by Sponsor in the event the Prize Package (or portion thereof) cannot be awarded for any reason, in which case, Sponsor will award a Prize Package of equal/greater value. Awarding of Prize Package will be conducted by a representative of Sponsor, whose decision is final on all matters relating to this Promotion. Odds of winning are dependent upon the number of participants responding to the designated notification. One (1) Prize Package per person/household, subject to availability. Participants will not be carried forward for subsequent prizing during Tournament week.

5. GENERAL RULES. The potential winner of each Prize Package may be required to sign and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (where legal) within ten (10) days of awarding of the Prize Package, or the Prize Package may, in the discretion of Sponsor, be forfeited. Return of Prize Package as undeliverable or inability to reach potential winner using information provided may result in disqualification. Certain restrictions may apply. All other expenses and costs not expressly listed above including, but not limited to, travel, accommodations, meals, tips, and subscription fees are the winner’s sole responsibility. All material submitted becomes the sole property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Winner assumes all liability for any injury or damage caused, or claimed to be caused, by participation in this Promotion or use or redemption of Prize Package. By participating in this Promotion, participants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Prize Package are nontransferable and no cash substitutions are allowed except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to award a Prize Package of equal or greater value in its discretion. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, computer virus or other events or causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or suspend the Promotion. In the event of cancellation, the Prize Package will be awarded from among all eligible, non-suspect participants received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. Notice of cancellation of Promotion or Tournament will be posted at www.PGATOUR.com.

6. RELEASE. By entering the Promotion, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, and its respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and Prize Package suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies and each such company’s officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any damage, loss, expense, injury of any kind, claim or cause of action (collectively, “Claims”), including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize Package. You further agree to release and hold harmless the Released Parties from any Claim brought or asserted by any third party against the Released Parties due to or arising out of use of your name, persona, likeness and photo or any other rights granted to Sponsor, including any claims for, but not limited to trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, rights of publicity, right of privacy or defamation. Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes and acceptance of a Prize Package constitutes each winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and its agents’ use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

7. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the selection process or the Promotion; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of participants ; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail; or (6) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from individual participation in the Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize Package.

8. DISPUTES. Except where prohibited, participant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any Prize Package awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate Georgia State Court; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the participant and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Georgia without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Georgia in the U.S. or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Georgia.

9. PRIVACY & PERSONAL INFORMATION. Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at https://www.pgatour.com/company/privacy-policy.html. Personal information collected from participants will be used by Sponsor for the purpose of administering the Promotion and to provide participants with information relating to products, services and promotions of Sponsor and affiliates of Sponsor, subject to an option to opt-out of such communications. Sponsor shall not sell, share, or otherwise disclose personal information of participants with third parties other than to third parties engaged by Sponsor to fulfill the above purposes or as permitted pursuant to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

10. WINNERS LIST. For a list of winners, available after September 1, 2022, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to 2022 TOUR Championship Promotion Winners, Attn: Legal Department, 1 PGA TOUR Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

11. SPONSOR. The Sponsor of the Promotion is PGA TOUR License Properties, Inc., 1 PGA TOUR Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.