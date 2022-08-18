Small Biz Cup Contest Presented by Mastercard® winners set to satisfy fans at TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – With the TOUR Championship returning to East Lake Golf Club from August 24-28, the tournament will welcome two new local food options for fans to enjoy thanks to the Small Biz Cup Contest Presented by Mastercard®, which identified two worthy Atlanta food service businesses – Amanda’s BarBeeQue and Kaylee Cake Pops and More – to feature in an exclusive concession space on the golf course throughout the tournament.

The Small Biz Cup Contest Presented by Mastercard® called on local restaurants from across the Atlanta metropolitan area to describe what makes their business unique, how their business has made a positive impact on their employees and the community around them, and what inspires them to keep going.

Grand Prize winner Amanda Kinsey initially started Amanda’s BarBeeQue to support the costs of her son’s trip to China, while also balancing her career as an early childhood special education teacher. Having developed a passion for the grill at 5-years-old while watching her grandmother, Amanda, with the help of her husband Alex Joplin, now runs her barbeque business full-time. She is living out her passion every day by selling her smoky creations at local Atlanta breweries, catering for customers and serving at festivals across Georgia.