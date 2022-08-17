TOUR Championship unveils food partners for 2022 tournament

ATLANTA – With the TOUR Championship set to open its gates to fans in one week, the tournament today announced the local Atlanta food partners who will be staged across the grounds at historic East Lake Golf Club.

The TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs and the PGA TOUR season, returns to Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28, as the world’s top golfers prepare to battle for the season title and FedExCup trophy.

The TOUR Championship annually showcases several of Atlanta’s food staples at the tournament to provide several unique options to spectators. Here is the official lineup for 2022 along with their location on course:

NEW: Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

It can’t be a golf tournament in Atlanta without some soul food. Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours is excited to bring its southern staples to East Lake Golf Club for the first time.

Location: Coca-Cola Lounge – 8th Green

NEW: Hattie B’s Nashville Hot Chicken

The perfect fried chicken can be yours at the TOUR Championship. Stop by and visit a brand-new food partner within the popular Coca-Cola Lounge.

Location: Coca-Cola Lounge – 8th Green

Universal Joint

Known for their friendly, laid-back neighborhood atmosphere, U Joint’s menu at the TOUR Championship will mirror their personality, with items including smoked wings, tacos and brisket nachos.

Location: SO Cool Zone – 14th fairway/15th green

Oakhurst Market

Need something on the go? Delish craft deli sandwiches on fresh-baked bread from Oakhurst Market are ready and waiting.

Location: SO Cool Zone – 14th fairway/15th green

D Boca N Boca

Bringing their lively taqueria and gastropub vibe back to East Lake Golf Club in a new location, D Boca N Boca will serve up some of their traditional Mexican fare.

Location: The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel – 16th tee

Go Dog!

A unique spin on a classic, Go Dog! will showcase their loaded hot dog concoctions in a new location this year with another spectacular view!

Location: The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel – 16th tee

Henri’s Bakery & Deli

Back to whip up some of its delicious handmade sandwiches and a few of its tasty desserts! In a new location this year, Henri’s has everything fans need in one convenient spot!

Location: SO Cool Zone – 14th fairway/15th green

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

An Atlanta staple, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and the TOUR Championship go hand in hand, with the iconic barbeque joint serving up the city’s golf fans for years. Make sure to check them out in their traditional SO Cool Zone location all week long.

Location: SO Cool Zone – 14th fairway/15th green

Proof of the Pudding – Tournament Catering Partner

The local Atlanta flair is even present in the TOUR Championship’s catering partner, Proof of the Pudding, which manages all of the general concessions at East Lake Golf Club during tournament week. This awarded group services PGA TOUR events all over the country but gets to have a much-anticipated home game each year during the TOUR Championship.

For more information about the TOUR Championship’s fan experience, check out the Ultimate Fan Guide at TOURChampionship.com.

Tickets to the TOUR Championship are available for purchase at TOURChampionship.com/tickets.

Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.