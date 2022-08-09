Larry Fitzgerald, Tom Glavine, Andruw Jones and Billy Andrade headline return of TOUR Championship Charity Challenge

ATLANTA – TOUR Championship officials today announced the return of the TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, a televised nine-hole exhibition on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 3-5 p.m. to benefit the East Lake Foundation and the TOUR Championship’s other charitable beneficiaries.

The match, which will be played in a scramble format, will take place on the back nine at historic East Lake Golf Club on the eve of the 2022 TOUR Championship. Participants include: legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald; former Atlanta Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones; MLB Hall of Fame member and former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tom Glavine; and 2022 Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company recipient and Atlanta resident Billy Andrade.

“We are thrilled to bring this exciting exhibition back to the TOUR Championship as we host a group of exciting and accomplished athletes while generating donations for our charitable beneficiaries,” said TOUR Championship Executive Director Alex Urban. “This could not be possible without our Proud Partners Coca-Cola, Southern Company, and new addition Accenture, who believe in our charitable mission within the Atlanta community and continue to lend their support to ensure we reach our goals.”

On Nos. 14 and 18 – the two par 5s – both Charity Challenge teams will receive a boost off the tee from World Long Drive competitor Alexis Belton, who will showcase her prodigious length by hitting the tee shot for both teams. Belton, a native of Ruston, Louisiana, won her first World Long Drive Tour event at the 2018 Clash in the Canyon in what was only her second-ever World Long Drive competition.

On Nos. 11 and 15 – the two par 3s on the back nine – competitors will be joined by HBCU and Drew Charter School students, who will have the honor of hitting a tee shot. Each Charity Challenge team will then choose which ball they’d like to play for their next shot.

Coverage of the exhibition match will air on Golf Channel, GOLFTV (internationally) and other PGA TOUR media platforms, including PGA TOUR social channels.

Wednesday tickets to the TOUR Championship, starting at $35 plus taxes and fees, are now available for purchase at TOURChampionship.com/tickets. Tickets for the competition rounds – Thursday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Aug 28 – are still available for purchase.

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.