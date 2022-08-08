FedExCup Standings Update: Scheffler takes No. 1 spot into FedExCup Playoffs

Three former FedExCup champions will begin the Playoffs inside the top 10 in the standings, with defending FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay (No. 5) joined by Rory McIlroy (No. 6) and Justin Thomas (No. 8). McIlroy, the 2016 and 2019 champion, looks to become the first-ever three-time FedExCup champion, while Thomas looks to add to his 2017 title.

Fresh off back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic in late July, Tony Finau (No. 7) has charged into contention in search of his first FedExCup title.

Others currently inside the top 30 at the start of the FedExCup Playoffs include: Xander Schauffele (No. 4), Will Zalatoris (No. 12), Max Homa (No. 13), Jordan Spieth (No. 15), Jon Rahm (No. 16), Viktor Hovland (No. 19) and Collin Morikawa (No. 23).

The full FedExCup Playoffs eligibility standings is available here.

