TOUR Championship to partner with WestRock to enhance sustainability efforts during the 2022 tournament

ATLANTA – In an effort to enhance sustainability efforts at the 2022 TOUR Championship, tournament officials today announced a partnership with WestRock, an Atlanta-based, global paper and packaging company to serve as an “Official Sustainability Partner of the TOUR Championship.” Through the partnership, WestRock will provide added resources to the tournament’s sustainability efforts by educating fans and encouraging them to recycle necessary materials to help make the TOUR Championship a more sustainable event.

The addition of WestRock is a step forward for the proud sustainability tradition at the TOUR Championship led by Southern Company and Coca-Cola, who serve as Proud Partners of the TOUR Championship, as well as newly announced Proud Partner Accenture.

The TOUR Championship serves as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize – the FedExCup.

With approximately 50 WestRock teammates supporting on-site, the TOUR Championship will create the first-ever “Sustainability Team,” to help spectators properly dispose of materials over the four days of competition. Those materials will then be transported to WestRock’s recycling facility in Marietta to be repurposed for future use.

“It has been a goal of the PGA TOUR and Proud Partners to make the TOUR Championship a more sustainable event, and we are grateful to have found another strong partner in WestRock who can help us take necessary steps to make that a reality,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “But while sustainability is the focus of this partnership, our shared commitment to charitable giving and seeking opportunities to make a positive impact in the local community opens the door to future possibilities.”

In recognition of each hour a WestRock teammate volunteers on site at the TOUR Championship as part of the Sustainability Team, WestRock will make a donation to the TOUR Championship’s primary charitable beneficiary, the East Lake Foundation.

”WestRock is excited to partner with the TOUR Championship to make the PGA TOUR’s season finale a more sustainable event, and our teammates are looking forward to helping spectators and supporters maximize the onsite collection of recyclable materials,” said Mandy Burnette, director, Corporate Giving, at WestRock. “Connecting a sustainability partnership and our teammate volunteer program, Grants for Volunteers, is a win for the TOUR Championship, East Lake Foundation and WestRock.”

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.