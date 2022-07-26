Rideshare and General Parking plans announced for 2022 TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – Having a transportation plan to and from East Lake Golf Club is critical to each fan’s TOUR Championship experience, and today, tournament officials announced both rideshare and General Parking plans for the 2022 event, which returns to East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28.

Rideshare

Considered the preferred method of transportation for the TOUR Championship, rideshare offers convenience and efficiency for getting to and from East Lake Golf Club, regardless of where fans reside in the Metro Atlanta area. Simply enter “TOUR Championship” as the destination to be directed to the designated lot.

With a dedicated drop-off and pick-up area at the Drew Charter School, located across the street from the 13th fairway at East Lake Golf Club, fans are just a few steps away from the golf action after entering through the Rideshare Gate presented by United Rentals. Once on site, the closest fan experience area is the popular Back Nine Brews adjacent to the 18th tee, which includes unique Mexican fare from D Boca N Boca.

As the day at East Lake Golf Club comes to an end, fans can rest in the climate-controlled United Rentals Rideshare Lounge as they wait for their ride home.