TOUR Championship partners with Atlanta mixologists to unveil new tournament cocktails

ATLANTA – As the TOUR Championship continues to enhance its unique fan experience, the tournament today unveiled two new tournament cocktails – the “Calamity Jane” and “Finale Fizz” – during the event’s annual preview event at East Lake Golf Club. Both cocktails will be available for fans to enjoy when the TOUR Championship returns to Atlanta, August 24-28, as the PGA TOUR’s best 30 players compete for the FedExCup.

Crafted by renowned Atlanta mixologists, both cocktails were selected via two rounds of fan voting during an online contest hosted by Atlanta Magazine. The “Calamity Jane,” featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and “Finale Fizz,” featuring Maestro Dobel Blanco Tequila boast one-of-a-kind recipes and include select Coca-Cola products.

Fans can enjoy both cocktails at several of the tournament’s fan activation areas, including the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge, located near the 15th green, and The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel, located across the pond from the Practice Range. To keep the cocktail cold throughout the day, fans can choose to have their beverage poured into a special TOUR Championship Yeti tumbler.