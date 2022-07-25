TOUR Championship partners with Atlanta mixologists to unveil new tournament cocktails

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
“Calamity Jane” and “Finale Fizz” set to refresh fans at East Lake Golf Club
ATLANTA – As the TOUR Championship continues to enhance its unique fan experience, the tournament today unveiled two new tournament cocktails – the “Calamity Jane” and “Finale Fizz” – during the event’s annual preview event at East Lake Golf Club. Both cocktails will be available for fans to enjoy when the TOUR Championship returns to Atlanta, August 24-28, as the PGA TOUR’s best 30 players compete for the FedExCup.
Crafted by renowned Atlanta mixologists, both cocktails were selected via two rounds of fan voting during an online contest hosted by Atlanta Magazine. The “Calamity Jane,” featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and “Finale Fizz,” featuring Maestro Dobel Blanco Tequila boast one-of-a-kind recipes and include select Coca-Cola products.
Fans can enjoy both cocktails at several of the tournament’s fan activation areas, including the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge, located near the 15th green, and The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel, located across the pond from the Practice Range. To keep the cocktail cold throughout the day, fans can choose to have their beverage poured into a special TOUR Championship Yeti tumbler.
Crafted by Brendan Seery, UMI
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
2 oz Gold Peak Peach Tea
3 oz ginger beer
Top with Topo Chico
Garnish: Thyme sprig
Instructions:
Crafted by Maddie McIntosh, JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Maestro Dobel Tequila Blanco
.75 oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur or any ginger liqueur
1 oz fresh lime juice
1.5 oz AHA Grapefruit and Orange sparkling water
.5 Grenadine
Garnish: Pomegranate seeds and lime wheel
For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.
© 1995-2022 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.