TOUR Championship announces Haven Ward and Ethan Quitman as 2022 HOPE Tee Shot Honorees

ATLANTA – Today, the TOUR Championship announced its 2022 HOPE Tee Shot honorees, with First Tee – Metro Atlanta participants Haven Ward and Ethan Quitman selected to each hit the opening tee shots on Thursday morning of the TOUR Championship, just moments before the PGA TOUR’s 30 best players begin the first round of competition.

The TOUR Championship serves as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize – the FedExCup.

Ward, 17, and Quitman, 16, will be honored during the HOPE Tee Shot Ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 11:15 a.m. on the first tee at East Lake Golf Club. Since 2008, the TOUR Championship has recognized members of First Tee – Metro Atlanta who exemplify the “HOPE” that continues to build in the East Lake community and throughout Atlanta. Each year, both honorees emerge from an intense selection process comprised of a golf competition, essay contest and interviews with tournament leadership.

In March, the TOUR Championship announced added meaning to the HOPE Tee Shot tradition with the creation of the HOPE Tee Shot Scholarship, with $5,000 awarded to each honoree on behalf of the tournament.

“The HOPE Tee Shot has become a cherished tradition of the TOUR Championship and one of the most exciting and emotional moments of tournament week,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “While their moment on the first tee at East Lake is one they will never forget, we wanted to ensure our support stretched beyond that one swing, so we’re excited to begin awarding the HOPE Tee Shot Scholarship as part of what is a tremendous honor.”