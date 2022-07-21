Georgia Urology and Boston Scientific return as sponsors of the Volunteer Headquarters at the TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – The TOUR Championship today announced the return of Georgia Urology and Boston Scientific as sponsors of the tournament’s Volunteer Headquarters, which serves as the dedicated area where the more than 1,300 volunteers who make the tournament possible can check in and rest, relax, and refresh.

The TOUR Championship serves as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize – the FedExCup.

TOUR Championship volunteers help organize, coordinate, and manage the event in various capacities which allows the event to donate back to the community. Since first being played at East Lake in 1998 the TOUR Championship has given back more than $42 million to charity – including a record $3.7 million from the 2021 event – primarily benefitting the event’s five primary charitable beneficiaries: East Lake Foundation, First Tee – Metro Atlanta, Grove Park Foundation, Focused Community Strategies and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta.

“We are proud to support the volunteers at the TOUR Championship,” said Dan Fellner, CEO of Georgia Urology. “These are the men and women whose involvement helps Atlanta host the TOUR Championship and allows the tournament to do so much for our community. It aligns perfectly with our values and actions at Georgia Urology.”

“It is difficult to overstate how vital our volunteers are for the on-site execution of the TOUR Championship,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “We are grateful for Georgia Urology and Boston Scientific and the role they play in supporting our volunteers while helping the TOUR Championship continue to deliver record charitable donations back into the community.”

To sign up as a volunteer, visit https://www.pgatour.com/tournaments/tour-championship/volunteers.html.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Georgia Urology has more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers. The practice is comprised of more than 60 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice’s mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

