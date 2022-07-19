TOUR Championship announces youth and military ticket programs

Youth Ticket Program

Those looking for an activity the entire family can enjoy should look no further than the TOUR Championship. The youth ticket program offers a maximum of two children ages 15 and under to be admitted free per one ticketed adult (applies to grounds access only).

Daily grounds tickets start at just $35 and provide access to several public, family-friendly areas throughout the East Lake Golf Club along with a front-row seat to watch the world’s best players compete for the FedExCup. Families need only to show up at any tournament gate to receive complimentary youth tickets; no pre-registration is required.

“Our youth policy not only gives many of our young spectators the opportunity to witness their golfing heroes perform up close, but it also provides parents with a budget-friendly avenue to experience the TOUR Championship as a family,” said TOUR Championship Executive Director Alex Urban.