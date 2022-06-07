TOUR Championship and Mastercard partner to launch the Mastercard® Small Biz Cup

ATLANTA – The TOUR Championship and Mastercard today announced the launch of the Mastercard® Small Biz Cup, a contest that will offer one local Atlanta restaurant an unforgettable opportunity to sell its food at an exclusive concession space at the PGA TOUR’s season finale, which returns to East Lake Golf Club from August 24-28.*

From June 7-26, food service small businesses based in Atlanta can enter the contest by describing what makes their business unique, how their business has made a positive impact on their employees and the community around them, and what inspires them to keep going. Six Finalists will then participate in a Virtual Business Pitch where Mastercard’s panel of experts will select one Grand Prize winner to head to East Lake Golf Club.

In addition to the showcase to sell featured items at the Peachtree Porch overlooking the 8th fairway, the winning business will receive several resources to grow their operations and a VIP experience at the tournament, including:

· A $10,000 grant

· A Mastercard Digital Doors™ toolkit comprised of exclusive offerings and resources to help maximize their digital presence and protect their online operations

· A virtual mentorship session with a Mastercard small business expert

· A feature in Golfweek magazine and exposure in TOUR Championship advertising on PGATOUR.com

· Up to 10 grounds tickets for the 2022 TOUR Championship

· Collaboration with the TOUR Championship’s Official Concessionaire, Proof of the Pudding, to prepare for the week, and an additional $5,000 from Mastercard to offset operational costs

The five First Prize winners will each receive a $250 Mastercard gift card and four grounds tickets for the season finale.

“It has always been a goal to ensure the food offerings available at the TOUR Championship are a reflection of Atlanta and its culture,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “With the support of Mastercard, we are excited to identify a worthy addition to what is one of the most comprehensive fan experiences in the Atlanta sports landscape and on the PGA TOUR.

“Mastercard is inspired by the small businesses who lift up the communities they serve, and motivated to support their growth through relevant digital tools and technology,” said Ginger Siegel, North America Small Business Lead at Mastercard. “In partnership with the TOUR Championship, the Mastercard® Small Biz Cup will not only bring meaningful exposure to local Atlanta restaurants and food service businesses, but also arm them with resources that will enable them to thrive.”

To enter, and for the Official Rules, visit mastercard.us/smallbizcup/home. For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void to all businesses outside a 50-mile radius of Atlanta, GA who are not in the food service industry and where prohibited by law. Open to legal U.S. residents (including DC) who are 18+ and the principal owner of a U.S.-based small business in the food service industry (as described in the Official Rules), with its primary location within a 50-mile radius of Atlanta, Georgia. Ends 6/26/22. For Official Rules & complete details, click here.