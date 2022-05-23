FedExCup Standings Update: Justin Thomas joins top five with PGA Championship title

ATLANTA – 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas overcame a seven-stroke deficit and defeated Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate playoff to claim his second career PGA Championship title and move into the top five of the FedExCup standings from No. 15 to No. 4. Thomas’ 15th victory on the PGA TOUR puts him into position to qualify for his seventh consecutive FedExCup Playoffs finale at the TOUR Championship, which returns to historic East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28.

The TOUR Championship is golf’s most exclusive gathering, with the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings earning their trip to East Lake with a chance to add their name to an elite list of FedExCup champions and earn the $18 million bonus awarded to the season champion.

Thomas, who returned to the winner’s circle on the PGA TOUR for the first time since his victory at the 2021 PLAYERS Championship, entered the PGA Championship with seven top-10 finishes in 12 starts. Thomas is the only player to win the PGA Championship and FedExCup in the same season, having accomplished the feat as part of a five-win season in 2017.

With six previous TOUR Championship appearances (2016-2021), Thomas has finished no worse than T7 at East Lake Golf Club.

“I absolutely love this golf course,” Thomas said at the 2021 TOUR Championship. “It's a place that I get comfortable every time I come to and I feel like it's a place I am going to win at some point in my career.”

Will Zalatoris, the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, finished runner-up after falling to Thomas in a three-hole aggregate playoff and moved from No. 21 to No. 13 in the FedExCup standings. Zalatoris has collected six top-10 finishes in 15 starts in search of a first trip to the TOUR Championship.

Scottie Scheffler remains the FedExCup standings leader following a missed cut at the PGA Championship. Scheffler, with the help of four wins on the season, leads No. 2 Cameron Smith by 1,239 points with 11 weeks remaining until the first round of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings are listed below. The full standings with full points breakdown is available here.

FedExCup Standings as of 5/23/22:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Cameron Smith

3. Sam Burns

4. Justin Thomas

5. Hideki Matsuyma

6. Patrick Cantlay

7. Max Homa

8. Tom Hoge

9. Jon Rahm

10. Jordan Spieth

11. Talor Gooch

12. Cameron Young

13. Will Zalatoris

14. Rory McIlroy

15. Viktor Hovland

16. Sungjae Im

17. Xander Schauffele

18. Joaquin Niemann

19. Collin Morikawa

20. J.J. Spaun

21. Sepp Straka

22. Seamus Power

23. Luke List

24. Shane Lowry

25. Matt Fitzpatrick

26. Cameron Tringale

27. Davis Riley

28. Billy Horschel

29. Jason Kokrak

30. K.H. Lee

