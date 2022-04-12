FedExCup Standings Update: Scottie Scheffler increases lead with Masters victory

ATLANTA – With a dominant performance at the Masters for his fourth PGA TOUR title in his last six starts, Scottie Scheffler earned 600 FedExCup points to increase his lead in the FedExCup standings to a commanding 1,236 points over Cameron Smith, who finished tied for third at Augusta National. World No. 1 Scheffler, who was making his first start atop the world rankings, will make his third career TOUR Championship appearance when the PGA TOUR’s season finale returns to historic East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28.

The TOUR Championship is golf’s most exclusive gathering, with the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings earning their trip to East Lake with a chance to add their name to an elite list of FedExCup champions and earn the $18 million bonus awarded to the season champion.

Scheffler, who won the individual title at the 2016 East Lake Cup while competing for the University of Texas, qualified for the TOUR Championship as a rookie in 2020 and finished solo fifth at East Lake Golf Club. The 25-year-old returned to the TOUR Championship in 2021 and finished T22.

“It's definitely a place that I want to be. I want to be here every year. That's something that'll never change,” Scheffler said in 2020. “You've got to hit a lot of fairways out here. It's kind of a ball striker's course. It's not easy playing with the rough and the trees out here and the holes are long and the fairways are pretty tight.”

Cameron Smith, winner of THE PLAYERS Championship, finished T3 at the Masters to move up from third to second in the standings. Smith owns three wins on the season and will qualify for his fourth trip to East Lake (2018, 2020, 2021), with a T14 in 2021 representing his best finish.

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings is included below. The full standings with full points breakdown is available here.

FedExCup Standings as of 4/11/22:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Cameron Smith

3. Sam Burns

4. Hideki Matsuyama

5. Talor Gooch

6. Tom Hoge

7. Viktor Hovland

8. Sungjae Im

9. Rory McIlroy

10. Collin Morikawa

11. J.J. Spaun

12. Joaquin Niemann

13. Justin Thomas

14. Max Homa

15. Luke List

16. Will Zalatoris

17. Sepp Straka

18. Jon Rahm

19. Seamus Power

20. Kevin Kisner

21. Russell Henley

22. Cameron Young

23. Jason Kokrak

24. Patrick Cantlay

25. Maverick McNealy

26. Cameron Tringale

27. Lucas Herbert

28. Hudson Swafford

29. Shane Lowry

30. Keith Mitchell

