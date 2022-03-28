2022 TOUR Championship announces exclusive ticket pre-sale with ticket launch partner Mastercard®

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Tickets on sale to general public beginning Monday, April 4
ATLANTA – Tournament officials announced today an exclusive ticket pre-sale opportunity via ticket launch partner Mastercard® for the 2022 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Aug. 24-28. The exclusive presale for Mastercard® Cardholders to purchase tickets to the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs will begin Monday, March 28 and last through Sunday, April 3.
Tickets will officially go on sale to the public on Monday, April 4.
During the exclusive ticket pre-sale window, Mastercard® Cardholders will gain early access to a limited quantity of Daily Grounds tickets at the lowest prices available. Upgraded ticket options to the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club and Tailgate at the Turn will also be available for purchase. Cardholders are limited to four (4) tickets per day per cardholder email.
Daily grounds tickets to the 2022 TOUR Championship for Mastercard® Cardholders are available at the guaranteed lowest price point starting at $30 for Wednesday, $65 for Thursday, and $70 for Friday, and $80 each for Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.
