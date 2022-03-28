2022 TOUR Championship announces exclusive ticket pre-sale with ticket launch partner Mastercard®

ATLANTA – Tournament officials announced today an exclusive ticket pre-sale opportunity via ticket launch partner Mastercard® for the 2022 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Aug. 24-28. The exclusive presale for Mastercard® Cardholders to purchase tickets to the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs will begin Monday, March 28 and last through Sunday, April 3.

Tickets will officially go on sale to the public on Monday, April 4.

During the exclusive ticket pre-sale window, Mastercard® Cardholders will gain early access to a limited quantity of Daily Grounds tickets at the lowest prices available. Upgraded ticket options to the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club and Tailgate at the Turn will also be available for purchase. Cardholders are limited to four (4) tickets per day per cardholder email.