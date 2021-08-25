Finau takes standings lead with win in Playoffs opener

ATLANTA – With his first win in five years, Tony Finau is the new FedExCup standings leader after capturing the FedExCup Playoffs opener on Monday at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Finau outlasted Australia’s Cameron Smith in a playoff to move from No. 23 to the top of the standings with the second of three Playoffs events set to get under way on Thursday at the BMW Championship. World No. 1 Jon Rahm, who led the tournament heading to the back nine, finished solo third and now sits second in the FedExCup standings.

Next week, the TOUR Championship will once again serve as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend, September 1-5, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize: the FedExCup.

Finau will make his fifth consecutive appearance at East Lake in 2021 after qualifying among the top 30 without a victory in his last four seasons.

“I've never been in this situation. I had a chance in 2018 and played great in the Playoffs and was in the top five going into the TOUR Championship and had a chance to win the FedExCup then,” Finau said. “It's exciting to be in this position. I've played great all season. No win throughout the season, but in the Playoffs, this is what makes the Playoffs, immense pressure, and a lot of things riding on these three events, and I'm happy to win this first one.”

During the 2020-21 season, Finau had earned seven top-10 finishes heading into the Playoffs, which included back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open (T2) and The Genesis Invitational (P2) early in 2021.

The University of Georgia’s Keith Mitchell, who began the Playoffs at No. 101 in the standings, birdied his final three holes at Liberty National Golf Club to jump inside the top-70 cutoff at No. 63. Mitchell is in search of his first TOUR Championship appearance and will need at least a T3 finish at the BMW Championship to qualify for the TOUR Championship.

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings are included below. The full standings is available here.

FedExCup Standings Top 30 as of 8/23/21:

1. Tony Finau

2. Jon Rahm

3. Cameron Smith

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Justin Thomas

6. Collin Morikawa

7. Jordan Spieth

8. Harris English

9. Bryson DeChambeau

10. Abraham Ancer

11. Louis Oosthuizen

12. Sam Burns

13. Xander Schauffele

14. Viktor Hovland

15. Brooks Koepka

16. Hideki Matsuyama

17. Jason Kokrak

18. Kevin Na

19. Stewart Cink

20. Corey Conners

21. Joaquin Niemann

22. Dustin Johnson

23. Daniel Berger

24. Scottie Scheffler

25. Sungjae Im

26. Patrick Reed

27. Billy Horschel

28. Rory McIlroy

29. Charley Hoffman

30. Max Homa

