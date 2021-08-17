Atlanta chefs to be featured in exclusive 1904 Club at TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – With the TOUR Championship’s all-inclusive, membership-based 1904 Club hospitality experience set to return in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, tournament officials today announced a stellar lineup of 12 Atlanta-based chefs who will be serving 1904 Club guests within the clubhouse at East Lake Golf Club during tournament week, Sept. 1-5.

Limited to 500 people, the 1904 Club offer members and their guests the opportunity to watch in style as the top 30 players from the FedExCup standings compete in the final event of the PGA TOUR season for the coveted FedExCup. Named in honor of East Lake Golf Club’s founding year, the 1904 Club pays homage to the history of the Club and its prominent members over the years, including Bobby Jones.

Chefs will be split between two venues inside the clubhouse – Kiltie’s and The Boathouse Pub – allowing guests to experience two different cuisines daily.

“This collection of Atlanta-based chefs coming together adds such a unique element to the 1904 Club that makes it the top hospitality experience in the Atlanta sports landscape,” said Allison Fillmore, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “Since the introduction of the 1904 Club in 2018, this additional layer within our fan experience allows us to celebrate the rich history of the East Lake Golf Club while offering an elite and unforgettable product for attendees.”

1904 Club Chef Lineup:

Chef Derek Dollar Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails

Chef Chris Hall Local Three

Chef Todd Richards & Chef Josh Lee Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ

Chef Christopher Grossman The Chastain

Chef Sean Clark & Chef Phillip Cooper Citizen Soul, Vin25 and Sorella Vicina

Chef Linton Hopkins C. Ellet’s Steakhouse

Chef Josue Pena The Iberian Pig

Chef Blake Hartley & Chef Andy Long Lapeer Seafood Market

Chef/Owner Justin Anthony Yebo Beach Haus

For more information about the TOUR Championship and additional hospitality experiences, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.