Kisner moves into top 30 as Playoffs begin

Morikawa maintains standings lead over Spieth as THE NORTHERN TRUST kicks off FedExCup Playoffs
ATLANTA – In the final tournament of the PGA TOUR’s Regular Season, University of Georgia product Kevin Kisner survived a six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship to collect his fourth PGA TOUR title and move into the top 30 of the FedExCup standings (No. 29) as the FedExCup Playoffs begin this week at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey, City, New Jersey.
In just two weeks, the TOUR Championship will once again serve as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend, September 1-5, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize: the FedExCup.
Kisner is in search of his sixth career TOUR Championship appearance in his last seven seasons on TOUR, with a T3 in 2017 representing his best finish.
“Every year to start the year the goal is to get to East Lake, and without being at East Lake you don't have a chance to win the FedExCup,” Kisner said. “You don't want to be sitting at home watching this event, so I'm hoping to continue the trend for years to come and having a chance to win the FedExCup the biggest goal of the year.”
During the 2020-21 season, Kisner has earned four top-10 finishes in 24 starts, including a playoff loss in his fifth start of the season at The RSM Classic last November.
Collin Morikawa, who has secured two victories this season – the WGC-Workday Championship and The Open Championship – takes the standings lead into the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, followed closely by 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth.
The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings is included below. The full standings is available here.
FedExCup Standings Top 30 as of 8/15/21:
1. Collin Morikawa
2. Jordan Spieth
3. Patrick Cantlay
4. Harris English
5. Jon Rahm
6. Abraham Ancer
7. Bryson DeChambeau
8. Louis Oosthuizen
9. Justin Thomas
10. Sam Burns
11. Viktor Hovland
12. Jason Kokrak
13. Xander Schauffele
14. Hideki Matsuyama
15. Brooks Koepka
16. Cameron Smith
17. Dustin Johnson
18. Joaquin Niemann
19. Stewart Cink
20. Daniel Berger
21. Scottie Scheffler
22. Patrick Reed
23. Tony Finau
24. Kevin Na
25. Billy Horschel
26. Rory McIlroy
27. Max Homa
28. Corey Conners
29. Kevin Kisner
30. Si Woo Kim
