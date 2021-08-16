Kisner moves into top 30 as Playoffs begin

ATLANTA – In the final tournament of the PGA TOUR’s Regular Season, University of Georgia product Kevin Kisner survived a six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship to collect his fourth PGA TOUR title and move into the top 30 of the FedExCup standings (No. 29) as the FedExCup Playoffs begin this week at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey, City, New Jersey.

In just two weeks, the TOUR Championship will once again serve as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend, September 1-5, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize: the FedExCup.

Kisner is in search of his sixth career TOUR Championship appearance in his last seven seasons on TOUR, with a T3 in 2017 representing his best finish.

“Every year to start the year the goal is to get to East Lake, and without being at East Lake you don't have a chance to win the FedExCup,” Kisner said. “You don't want to be sitting at home watching this event, so I'm hoping to continue the trend for years to come and having a chance to win the FedExCup the biggest goal of the year.”

During the 2020-21 season, Kisner has earned four top-10 finishes in 24 starts, including a playoff loss in his fifth start of the season at The RSM Classic last November.

Collin Morikawa, who has secured two victories this season – the WGC-Workday Championship and The Open Championship – takes the standings lead into the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, followed closely by 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth.

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings is included below. The full standings is available here.

FedExCup Standings Top 30 as of 8/15/21:

1. Collin Morikawa

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Harris English

5. Jon Rahm

6. Abraham Ancer

7. Bryson DeChambeau

8. Louis Oosthuizen

9. Justin Thomas

10. Sam Burns

11. Viktor Hovland

12. Jason Kokrak

13. Xander Schauffele

14. Hideki Matsuyama

15. Brooks Koepka

16. Cameron Smith

17. Dustin Johnson

18. Joaquin Niemann

19. Stewart Cink

20. Daniel Berger

21. Scottie Scheffler

22. Patrick Reed

23. Tony Finau

24. Kevin Na

25. Billy Horschel

26. Rory McIlroy

27. Max Homa

28. Corey Conners

29. Kevin Kisner

30. Si Woo Kim

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.