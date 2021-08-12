Justin Rose and Mariah Stackhouse to headline TOUR Championship Charity Challenge

ATLANTA – TOUR Championship officials today announced the TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, a televised nine-hole exhibition on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 3-5 p.m. to benefit the East Lake Foundation and the TOUR Championship’s other charitable beneficiaries.

The match, which will be played in a scramble format, will take place on the back nine at historic East Lake Golf Club on the eve of the 2021 TOUR Championship. Former Atlanta Falcons standout Warrick Dunn will team up with LPGA Tour professional and Atlanta native Mariah Stackhouse, while former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones will join forces with 2021 Payne Stewart Award recipient and 2018 FedExCup champion Justin Rose.

On Nos. 11 and 15 – the two par 3s on the back nine – competitors will be joined by two HBCU students and a Drew Charter School student, who will have the honors to hit a tee shot. Each pro-celebrity team will then choose which ball they’d like to play for their next shot.

Coverage of the exhibition match will air as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE and will be simulcast on Golf Channel, GOLFTV (internationally) and other PGA TOUR media platforms, including PGA TOUR social channels.

Wednesday tickets to the TOUR Championship, starting at $40 plus taxes and fees, are now available for purchase at TOURChampionship.com/tickets.

During the 2020 TOUR Championship, which was contested without spectators due to the global pandemic, TOUR Championship Proud Partners Coca-Cola and Southern Company, along with several local Atlanta partners, came together to donate more than $1 million through a similar charity match, with all proceeds benefitting the East Lake Foundation and other tournament charitable beneficiaries.

“The second installment of this unique event will have a similar goal to give back, but we’re grateful to have this year’s event take place in front of an in-person audience,” said Allison Fillmore, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “We believe the addition of the TOUR Championship Charity Challenge elevates the entire tournament week experience at East Lake Golf Club and provides significant added value for those fans who attend on Wednesday.”

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.