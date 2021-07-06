TOUR Championship announces Military Ticket Program in partnership with United Rentals

ATLANTA – As the 2021 TOUR Championship prepares to welcome spectators back to East Lake Golf Club for the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs over Labor Day weekend, tournament officials today announce the Military Ticket Program in partnership with United Rentals, which offers active, retired, reserved and National Guard military members (plus one guest) the opportunity to reserve complimentary grounds tickets to watch the world’s best golfers compete in the PGA TOUR’s season finale in Atlanta.

The TOUR Championship serves as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend, September 1-5, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize: the FedExCup.

“It has been a long-time priority of the TOUR Championship to provide access and amenities for our military guests who join us during tournament week at East Lake Golf Club,” said Executive Director Allison Fillmore. “Despite the many challenges we have faced during this return to normalcy, our commitment to the military has remained unchanged, and we are thankful for our partnership with United Rentals in helping us properly acknowledge and honor this special group of men and women.”

While on site at East Lake Golf Club, military members will have access to the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost presented by United Rentals, a tented hospitality chalet that will be located directly behind the tee of the challenging par-3 ninth hole. Military members will be treated to complimentary food and beverage while inside the outpost.

“Supporting military service members and veterans is important to United Rentals, so we are proud to once again partner with the TOUR Championship on this unique initiative,” said Nick Roberts, Vice President Southeast Region, United Rentals. “East Lake Golf Club provides the perfect setting to properly thank these men and women for their service and we appreciate the tournament’s efforts to make them feel welcome.”

Military members can reserve their complimentary grounds tickets – maximum two (2) per day, Wednesday – Sunday, Sept. 1-5 – by visiting TOURChampionship.com/tickets. Military members will be verified through SheerID.

Military veterans, along with one guest, are eligible to receive a discounted ticket of $25 for each round of the TOUR Championship, Wednesday - Sunday, Sept. 1 - 5.

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.